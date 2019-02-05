AVON PARK — The Air Force Junior ROTC instructors and cadets of Avon Park High School earned an overall unit assessment score of “Exceeds Standards,” the highest rating attainable, during their evaluation on Jan. 28.
The instructors, Senior Master Sgt. John A. Northcutt and Col. Christopher K. Caudill, created a dynamic and supportive learning environment coupled with an excellent community outreach. The instructors provided outstanding leadership in administering the cadet centered citizenship program.
“The Avon Park High School cadets performed exceptionally well and took great pride in leading and accomplishing their unit goals. The Avon Park High School Air Force ROTC citizenship program is making a positive impact on the cadets, the school and the community,” Caudill said.
