I am sure that most people have a smartphone these days. If you do, I would like to encourage you to download the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office app. It is a great way to stay informed about what is going on at your Sheriff’s Office. And it’s free, too.
This mobile app is an innovative approach to help our community stay tuned to important news and resources from the Sheriff’s Office. Once you download the app onto your smartphone, you can receive important alerts/push notifications, news and information.
The app works on both Apple and Android devices. You can use it to see where sex offenders in our county live, check who is in jail, see our most wanted list and a lot more.
It is not just a one-way communication tool. Yes, we use it as a way to give the public information, but the public can also give us information by leaving us tips through the app with the ability to leave a GPS location and photos if you would like. And you can be completely anonymous, too.
We have already gotten several good tips through the app, and have used it to send out important information about things like missing persons and road closures.
While we also publish the same information on our social media sites, the benefit of a push alert through the app is that you will be notified when there is important information rather than having to go look for it on Facebook or Twitter. Would you rather know that your route home is blocked due to a crash before you leave work, or see the info while you are looking at Facebook on your phone as you sit in a traffic jam?
Other important features include inmate visitation information, agency contacts, Animal Services information and pets available for adoption, information on cold cases, fee structures and public records information.
Search for the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office in either the iPhone App Store or the Google Play store (for Android devices) so that you can have this important tool on your phone.
Before I go, I want to thank all of you for giving me the opportunity to be your sheriff and wish each and every one of you a happy holiday season and a very happy and safe new year.
Paul Blackman is the Highlands County sheriff. Email him at pblackman@highlandssheriff.org Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.