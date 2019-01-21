SEBRING — With Judge Andrea Teves Smith's appointment to the 2nd District Court of Appeal, the 10th Judicial Circuit needs another circuit judge.
The 10th Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission has officially announced the vacancy and asked for applicants.
Those seeking the judgeship must be a member of The Florida Bar for the last five years, registered to vote in the state of Florida and reside in Polk, Highlands or Hardee county at the time they get sworn into office.
Application forms are available on The Florida Bar website at floridabar.org, which must be delivered along with eight copies to the commission chair no later than 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22.
In the past, applications that were not delivered by the specified deadline were not considered by the commission, although minor supplements will be accepted.
In addition, applicants are requested to provide one electronic unredacted copy and an electronic redacted copy, both in portable document format (PDF). Any material redacted by the applicant must be limited to exempt or confidential information that is exempt from public inspection pursuant to Chapter 119 and Florida’s public records law.
