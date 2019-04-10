“April showers bring May flowers” is a popular spring quip, but the month of April has much more than just showers. April is the “month of” many initiatives and recognitions. It has been mentioned before that April hosts National Library Week, April 7-13, but that is not the only one.
That same week, April 7-13, is also National Volunteer Appreciation Week. Volunteers are crucial to many organizations. These hardworking individuals donate time out of their lives, when they could really be doing anything else, to assist many places in running smoothly. Volunteers are most definitely crucial to the operation of public libraries. Volunteers help us with shelving, processing new materials, and so much more. From the bottom of all of our hearts at the libraries, thank you to our volunteers.
April is also the “month of” a very serious topic, child abuse prevention. Throughout the month of April, you will see pinwheels at many businesses and organizations. These pinwheels are Pinwheels for Prevention. According to the Prevent Child Abuse America website (preventchildabuse.org/resource/pinwheels-for-prevention/), in 2008 the pinwheel became the symbol representing this initiative due to the child-like nature of it. The Avon Park Public Library is one of the many organizations that will be proudly displaying these Pinwheels for Prevention to assist in raising awareness.
Pinwheels aren’t the only method of raising awareness.
The Highlands County Libraries will be raising awareness through story time and craft events, partnering with the Children’s Advocacy Center and Healthy Families. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today (Wednesday, April 10), the Avon Park Public Library and Pepper, a registered therapy dog (11-11:30 a.m.) will be hosting the first of the story time and crafts. Lake Placid Memorial Library and Sebring Public Library will follow later in the month with Lake Placid hosting their event on April 18 at 2:30-4 p.m. and Sebring hosting their event on April 24 at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. These story times and craft events are open to all children that can attend them.
Other events scheduled throughout the month include Facebook Live Reading Rounds.
Stop by any of the Highlands County libraries to pick up the Child Abuse Prevention Month calendar of events, along with the library’s event calendar.
Preventing child abuse is much more than just pinwheels and story times. We can all do our part to aid in the betterment of a child’s life including being the best parent we can to our children. There are resources available if you are a parent having difficulty navigating life’s struggles and parenting a child. The libraries in the Heartland Library Cooperative all have a variety of parenting books to assist you on your journey. Children definitely do not come with a manual, but there are manuals out there to help you make the best decisions for your family.
Our website (myhlc.org) also has a service that can help. Through Universal Class anyone with a library card can take free, self-paced classes. These classes include parenting courses such as Basic Parenting 101 and Positive Parenting Techniques.
The Prevent Child Abuse America website mentioned previously also has a section for parenting tips for anyone in need of more assistance, as well as Positive Parenting guides available through the Children’s Advocacy Center and the website heartland.auntbertha.com/. For more information on the resources or topics mentioned, contact any one of the seven libraries in the Heartland Library Cooperative.
