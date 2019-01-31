Visiting Archbold Biological Station can be a fascinating experience for people of all ages. It has something for everyone. There is of course, science, and there is also history, education and the great outdoors with interesting walks to explore. When a visitor comes to Archbold, they may be greeted by a volunteer or by a researcher on her way to fieldwork.
Visitors are encouraged to come to the Frances Hufty Learning Center to listen to a talk given by a staff scientist or by a distinguished speaker brought in to share their expertise with the Station and with the community.
What is it that makes Archbold unique and fascinating? Partly it’s the scrub environment that is the focus of much of the research at Archbold. An ecosystem found nowhere else in the world. It is also the dedication to education that makes it special, with an emphasis on introducing science to young children in the community.
The history of Archbold is a wonder in itself and many facts, discoveries and inventions have come about through the collaboration of many people over the years. Here are eight interesting facts about Archbold that may not be commonly known.
1. John A Roebling II, who was responsible for building the original buildings at Archbold, was the grandson of the designer and the son of the builder of the Brooklyn Bridge.
2. John A. Roebling was a Spanish-American War veteran and his engineer Alexander Blair served in the English Army in WWI. The first Executive Director Dr. James N. Layne was a WWII veteran, as was Dr. Austin Rand, Mr. Archbold’s friend and Board Member. Roebling’s son Donald extensively tested a type of amphibious vehicle at the station, including in Lake Annie and was later used extensively in the Pacific during WWII.
3. In 1930, a piece of beautiful land in Sebring was being considered for a national park. With no state park system in existence at the time, a private group formed to create the park. At the urging of his wife, Margaret Shippen Roebling, John Roebling donated $25,000 to purchase the land and later contributed another $25,000, with the condition that the community raise $5,000 to show its commitment. The community did just that, and when Mrs. Roebling died that same year, her husband, John, continued to carry out his wife’s wishes of conserving and opening the park to the public. That park is now known as Highlands Hammock State Park.
4. Richard Archbold, a seasoned explorer, and his crew were the first to fly around the world at the equator in a seaplane. He left San Diego for New Guinea on his final expedition in the summer of 1938 and arrived back in New York in 1939.
5. Lake Annie is the southernmost lake on the Lake Wales Ridge. Sediment cores taken at the deepest part of the lake, 67 feet deep, shows a record of local vegetation, climate and fire histories dating back more than 40,000 years.
6. Archbold Biological Station has the greatest recorded diversity of ant species of any single site in North America, a total of 118 different ant species.
7. Richard Archbold was a charter member of the Glades Electric Cooperative. He helped establish the cooperative and served as a Director for 30 years. He was also a founding member of the Lake Placid Lions Club.
8. Richard Archbold was a philanthropist and explorer and devoted his life to the advancement of science and conservation. One of his greatest achievements was the founding of the Archbold Biological Station in Highlands County, arguably the premier biological station in Florida and renowned around the world.
