Graduate students are important contributors to Archbold not only because they conduct research and build knowledge about our environment, but also because they bring fresh new ideas and energy.
To date a total of 33 graduate students from many different universities have completed their Masters and PhDs theses based on fieldwork at Archbold’s Buck Island Ranch. Dr. Betsey Boughton research director at Buck Island Ranch noted, “We currently have five graduate students, one Masters and four PhD students, who are conducting research at Buck Island Ranch on various aspects of ecology ranging from wildlife to greenhouse gases and climate change”. Haoyu Li, is one of these current graduate students: he is from the University of Central Florida and working on his Masters research at the ranch.
Originally from China, Haoyu has been working and living at Buck Island Ranch for almost two years. He said, “My thesis research is focused on understanding why some plants are able to successfully invade an area: I am specifically focusing on interactions among plants. Plants compete with each other and plants that are good competitors suppress the growth of other plants. I want to understand what types of situations make some plants better competitors; specifically I am looking at how the size of a patch of invading plants may influence the level of competition between the resident native plant species and the invading species. It’s important to understand why some plants are really successful invaders and why they become more and more abundant over time. I hope that my research will help ranchers and land managers combat invasive non-native or undesirable plants.”
Haoyu added, “While my ranch life is heavily focused on my thesis research, I have also taken full advantage of the wilderness right out my own front door. In my free time, I have discovered I have a passion for wildlife and landscape photography.”
He continued, “Science occupies my brain, while photography occupies my heart. I started photography with an entry-level digital Canon camera around November 2017. I forgot how I became really serious about photography, but one day I just grabbed my camera and walked into the marshes on the ranch and started taking photos of everything. I think for most people, the direct feelings of enjoyment, relaxation and beauty of being in nature is a straight-forward way they get in touch with wilderness. Photography allows me to open another window beyond science to communicate with and understand nature. Since I started working here, I have taken more than 50,000 photos of all kinds of plants, wildlife and landscapes. It is amazing that I never get tired of it. Every single day, even walking on trails I’ve walked hundreds of times, I pay close attention and find beautiful new details and notice that each single day is different. The key to wildlife photography is to use all your senses to feel the surroundings, and catch those moments touching your heart. When graduate studies become hard and frustrating, I just take my camera and big telephoto lens, some water, and walk into the wilderness. To me, photography is not just pressing the shutter button, but it is also a way for me to find and define myself and capture simple and genuine beauty. “
Haoyu has scheduled his graduate school defense in March 2019. This includes giving a presentation to the students and professors in the Department of Biology at the University of Central Florida. Haoyu has to ‘defend’ his research in front of his peers and prove that he is deserving of a Masters degree. It will be a perfect time to showcase both the hard work he has conducted for his research and also display the beauty he has captured at Buck Island Ranch with his photography.
