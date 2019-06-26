Each year, Archbold Biological Station hosts visiting research scientists, students, and resident interns as part of the science and education mission. Maybe you’ve seen these interns in local establishments, volunteering, and getting familiar with Highlands County as they become residents for nearly one year while they are working Archbold, being mentored in a particular field of research and conducting an independent research project of their own choosing under the direction of an Archbold scientist.
Last year, a gift from Archbold’s emeritus entomologist, Dr. Mark Deyrup and his wife Nancy, who directed the Station’s education program for years, was combined with the generosity of other donors to establish the Archbold Visiting Scholars Award. The award is designed to provide an early career scientist, either a graduate student or a postdoctoral fellow, with financial support and requires at least four weeks’ research on-site at the Archbold. It is aimed at enhancing Archbold’s reputation as ‘a well-spring of knowledge.’
In this inaugural year, the scientific staff of Archbold selected Young Ha Suh as the 2019 recipient of the Visiting Scholars Award. Suh received her Bachelor of Science in Wildlife, Fish, and Conservation Biology at University of California, Davis. She is currently a PhD student in the Department of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at Cornell University and the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. Suh’s research at Archbold will focus on the ‘prospecting’ behavior of Florida Scrub-Jays.
The Florida Scrub-Jay family is uniquely cooperative, working together to protect their well-defined territory and raise the young of the year. The Avian Ecology Program at Archbold is marking its 50th year of conducting research on the Florida Scrub-Jay, conducting monthly census on the jays since 1969. Numbers and locations of nests, eggs, hatchlings, nestlings, fledglings and critical bird behavior data are collected each year and used in studies conducted by scientists at Archbold and collaborators from around the world.
Suh’s proposed field work at Archbold is designed to address ‘prospecting’ in jays, which refers to a jay’s process of gathering information about its surroundings to help in habitat selection and reproductive success. While the prospecting activities of Florida Scrub-Jays have been reported for years at Archbold, much of the behavior is not systematically documented because prospecting birds are may go undetected for lengths of time ranging from a few hours up to several weeks. Suh has proposed to use her Visiting Scholar award to fill the current gap in knowledge by collecting detailed data on bird movements. At the end of her one-year award, she will be required to complete a report and presentation for Archbold: hopefully her work will lead eventually to a scientific publication.
Suh was able to propose her novel research because of the availability of new state of the art radio electronic tags, a technical revolution underway that will change forever how scientists track small animals. Wildlife biologist Mike Lanzone, founder and CEO of Cellular Tracking Technology noted, “I have always been interested in developing technical solutions to solve data collection problems for scientific research programs.”
Working with engineers and scientists at Cornell University, he developed a lightweight solar-powered tag that can last the lifetime of a bird. In May 2019, Suh had the great learning experience of working with Lanzone when he came to Archbold, helping him install antennae and a grid of 42 receivers to track the daily movements of Florida Scrub-Jays. Movements of jays wearing a tag within the grid will be detected by 3-4 or more receivers simultaneously, allowing for calculation of accurate GPS-quality locations.
Dr. Reed Bowman, Director of the Avian Ecology Program at Archbold, is helping oversee Suh’s research work at Archbold and noted, “We’ve been waiting for a technological solution to answer questions about fine-scale explorations of animals searching for a place to breed or how they interact with other individuals during these explorations. We hope eventually to expand the grid of receivers to cover the entire study area on the Station and follow all birds for the first few years of their lives, Automated tracking with small radio tags opens up an entirely new world of discovery!” He added, “There is also the potential to add many other animal species into the same tracking system.”
For now, the first user of the tracking system is Suh, which is thrilling to this Visiting Scholar and PhD candidate. She said, “I’m tremendously excited and honored to be the first recipient of the Visiting Scholar Award.” Early in her PhD studies, Suh spent time at Archbold and ‘benefited greatly’ from conducting research on site. She added, “Archbold has been a place of expanding my knowledge and skill-set.” Acknowledging the philanthropy of the Deyrups and the other donors for their charitable gifts, Suh celebrated, “Their never-ending passion for research.”
For more information on the Visiting Scholars Program please email shawkins@archbold-station.org. Applications for the 2020 Award will be posted online and opens on Oct. 1, 2019, due by Oct. 15, 2019, for announcement of recipient on Dec. 15, 2019. Visit the Archbold website: www.archbold-station.org.
