Ardyce Mae Schuessler, of Lake Placid, Florida, died early Sunday morning, Nov. 24, 2019. She was comforted by her children. Ardyce was a native of Wisconsin and was born July 23, 1930 in Waupaca. She was the daughter of Mabel Abrahamson Chady and Harold Chady. Ardyce has been a Lake Placid resident for the past 16 years. She was partners in her late husband's accounting business for years as well as being a fabulous homemaker. She enjoyed baking, music and animals. Ardyce was an extremely great mother and grandmother.
Ardyce was preceded in death by her husband, Maynard, in 2002 and is survived by her children, Charlotte Okray (Dan Rooney) and Mark H. Schuessler (Sharon Latus); siblings Donald Chady and Donna Boetcher. She leaves four grandchildren and she was blessed with six great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends for a viewing at the Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home from 1-2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, with the funeral service beginning at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions are asked to be directed towards the Humane Society of Highlands County.
Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, 404 Plaza Ave., Lake Placid. 863-465-9997
