That is a real concern of mine. We supposedly legislate with democracy in mind, however, we are not a true democracy. We are a representative republic. True democracy is basically mob rule, a majority of one. Now with the current crop of the left's hopefuls, a lot of them are calling to abolish the Electoral College and honor the popular vote instead on presidential elections. The less populace states will not have a say in presidential elections.

The framers of our Constitution had the infinite wisdom to establish the Electoral College which allows all states a voice in those elections. Otherwise, we would have a handful of states deciding the future presidencies.

Let us look at three of those states. 1. New York — New York has given us decades of Schumer, Nadler, The Clintons and now A.O.C. 2. Chicago — They have given us decades of Durbin, Obama and graveyard voters. 3. California — They have given us decades of Pelosi, Waters, Shiff and Fienstien.

Do we, as a country, want these areas deciding who will be our presidents from now on? The answer is crystal clear.

Oh, by the way, can we see all of their tax returns for the last 10 years? You're welcome.

Dave Doty

Lake Placid

