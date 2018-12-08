We are so accustomed to verbal communication, technology’s beeps and trills or voice mail, that we seldom think how we may need to listen in other ways. There are times that listening with our physical ears is simply not enough.
In fact, tuning out all of the noise that drowns out peace and quiet may be necessary in order to help us tune in to listening with our hearts.
Recently, I gave a going away card to a young girl who would be moving into a different living situation. While mixed with sadness and hope for her, this card said in a whimsical sort of way that her angel would watch over her.
I thought that was appropriate, but knew in my spirit that this was more than just wishful whimsy. I knew God’s word spoke of this very thing. When I found the Scripture that says every child has an angel that is always in the presence of God the Father, I was elated.
I quickly typed it out and placed it with her card.
When she opened her gift and read the card, she thanked me and gave me a hug. But, when I showed her the verse explaining that this is God’s word and is truth that she could take with her, verbal communication was not necessary.
Her eyes lit up as she looked directly into mine and knowingly nodded her head with spiritual understanding and a countenance of peace and comfort. We communicated without words, heart to heart.
What might God be trying to communicate to us that we are too busy to hear? Are our voices simply too loud that we can’t hear anything but our own cries or whining?
When Jesus willingly left his heavenly home to take on human form … coming as an innocent babe … what was he silently saying?
Perhaps the proclamation of the angel in Luke 2: 9, NLT will give us a clue.
“Don’t be afraid!” he said. “I bring you good news that will bring great joy to all people. The Savior – yes, the Messiah, the Lord – has been born today in Bethlehem, the city of David!”
Good news. Joy. A Savior. The Messiah. Born in David’s city.
Listen for his whisper on your heart to receive the good news and embrace the fact that God is with you, approachable. Then let joy radiate like God’s glory that surrounded the shepherds. Celebrate the long-awaited Messiah, the Savior of your soul.
Now, as in those days, do you hear it beating a rhythm in your heart and soul? Selah
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.