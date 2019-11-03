Being an American in this the first 19 years of the new century is way more complicated than being an American in the first 19 years of the 20th Century … or is it? Things like airplanes, radio receivers and air conditioners were invented in the first 20 years of our last century and Americans started to scratch the surface of more comfortable living. Instant gratification was still decades away.
Back then, there was unrest in the world as 10 wars on the planet occurred, including the first World War, that technically was never won; everyone just got tired of fighting and convinced Germany to sign a peace agreement or an armistice. Historians could make a good argument that some of the world leaders should have finished it with Germany right then and there. We all know what they brought to the party 20 years later.
The second industrial revolution was in full swing in the early years of the 20th century and the accumulation of vast wealth became easy pickings for those who were financially better off than the average Joe and his family in America. Soon this wealth began to affect the politics of all the land.
With all this going on in the world, America stood up and fought when needed, continued to develop, were great neighbors and found a way together to come out on the other side of things, stronger and more determined than ever. Because that’s what Americans do.
Jump forward to this century and we Americans have had some complications to deal with in our first years of this century. Inventions occur at a more rapid pace as today’s minds have way more information to guide them to success than the last generation had. Interestingly enough that group had more information than the century before them. It’s just the way it goes.
There have been (some still rage) at least eight wars in this century so far. Conflicts, etc. would drive the number far higher than the previous century. Americans continue to die on foreign soil.
Our industrial revolution is technology and we are in the second or third technology revolution. Living in comfort and instant gratification is now the norm. Soon the things we grew up with will be ancient to our grandkids and beyond. Just like those things in the early 1900s that were revolutionary are ancient to us today.
Wealth still resides with the top 1% of the population; over half belongs to this group. Rest assured, that wealth is in not only our political system but the entire world’s political way of life.
When it comes right down to it, the “problems” that Americans face today are not new; Americans have faced them before. It’s our turn. How are we going to be remembered for the handling of the first 20 years of the 21st century? Will the same things be said about us that history says about them?
If history indeed repeats itself, we have some challenges ahead of us. Look around and ask yourself if we are bringing the “greatest generation” to the table to handle the next part of the century. Look around America, if the answer is we are not … It was our turn.
