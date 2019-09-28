Can we still pretend to be content with a president who decides which laws to obey, which provisions of the Constitution apply to him and which laws and Constitutional provisions he may choose to ignore.
The president answers all questions with the sine qua non of all rascals since time in memoriam: “Trust me.” I can find little reason to trust him, with officers of his administration refusing to comply with lawfully issued subpoenas, refuses to testify before Congressional committees regardless of their Constitutional duties, one can find little reason to trust — but then, oh well, the pea must be under one of these shells, mustn't it?
Randy Ludacer
Lake Placid
