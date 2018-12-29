Mark Twain and Chauncey M. DePew once went abroad on the same ship. After the vessel was a few days out, they were both invited to a dinner. When speech-making time came, Mr. Twain had the first chance. He delivered a magnificent speech that captivated the entire audience. Then, it was Mr. DePew’s turn.
“Mr. Toastmaster and ladies and gentlemen,” said the famous raconteur as he rose. “Before this meal, Mr. Twain and I decided to trade speeches. He has just delivered my speech, and I thank you for the pleasant manner which you have received it. I regret to mention, however, that I have lost the notes to his speech and cannot remember a thing he was to say!”
There are some people in this world who are always prepared, and there are some who are never prepared. As a new year prepares to dawn, we can look around and see the same thing. There are those who are preparing for the new year and those who are not. Some are making plans to pursue goals and other achievements throughout the year, and others will give only brief consideration to activities that will not extend past the Super Bowl.
As 2019 begins, the question we must ask ourselves is this: “Are we prepared?” The question, however, is not asked concerning our jobs, our families, or our summer vacations. This question is asked concerning our relationships with God. Are we preparing ourselves now for an eternal home in Heaven by learning God’s will and obeying the instructions of the Lord? Or, are we filling ourselves with the same good intentions of all the other new years’ resolutions of the past that started out great but never seemed to last?
1 Peter 1:13-15 reads, “Therefore, prepare your minds for action, keep sober in spirit, fix your hope completely on the grace to be brought to you at the revelation of Jesus Christ. As obedient children, do not be conformed to the former lusts which were yours in your ignorance, but like the Holy One who called you, be holy yourselves also in all your behavior.”
Jesus said in John 14:1-6 that He was going to prepare a place for us and would come again. When Jesus comes again, will you be prepared to go with Him to that place that He has prepared for us? Why not start the new year off right with the true desire to grow closer to God and the actions necessary to make it a reality? There is no resolution better than the one to live your life on the earth in a way that prepares you to live your eternal life in Heaven one day.
On behalf of the Sebring Parkway church of Christ, I would like to wish you and yours a very happy and safe new year. And, if you desire to better prepare yourself to live for the Lord in 2019, come by and study God’s word with us as we strive together to follow God’s will for our lives. You will be glad you did.
Kevin’s Komments is written by Kevin Patterson and presented by the Sebring Parkway church of Christ assembling at 3800 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Find them on the internet at www.sebringcoc.com, or e-mail them at sebringparkway@sebringcoc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.