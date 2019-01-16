SEBRING — If you haven’t taken part in a tornado drill in a while, today’s your chance.
Emergency management officials all over Florida will conduct localized tornado drills this morning.
Participation is voluntary.
This morning, from the time they get up, people should consider themselves under a tornado watch, which means the conditions are right to have a tornado, but one has not yet been formed or spotted.
Participants should monitor weather and be prepared to go to a safe place in the event of a tornado warning: That’s when a tornado actually forms and has been spotted by officials on the ground and/or by meteorologists using Doppler radar.
The warning is scheduled for 10 a.m., for those wanting to be ready, and will be broadcast on National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Alert Radio as a “routine weekly test” message.
Public and commercial broadcasters are encouraged to participate by broadcasting these messages immediately.
Also, participants in Highlands County can text “HCDRILL” to “888777” to receive the alerts through texts.
In real life, you must listen for the Watch and Warning messages to determine the threat to your area, and decide which protective actions to take.
Everyone is advised to, when in doubt, take immediate protective action.
Plans may vary depending on the number of adults present, how vulnerable the location is, communications or other factors.
All Floridians should use the tornado drill to develop and practice their severe weather plans, which can also include lightning storms and flash flooding.
If you decide to participate in the tornado drill, post a picture on social media of those in your office, school or home taking protective actions, and tag Highlands County drill organizers with the hashtag #GenerationPrepared.
The hashtag for the statewide drill, for those who also want to use it, is #Severeweather awarenessweek.
Each day of the week focuses on a different weather-related danger. Monday’s focus was on lightning, which is one of nature’s deadliest and most unpredictable weather phenomena, according to the National Weather Service.
Tuesday was the day to focus on riptides and other marine hazards.
Florida’s beaches attract millions of residents and tourists each year, but naturally-occurring rip currents have been part of more than 300 drownings along Florida’s Gulf and Atlantic beaches.
Rip currents actually kill more people in Florida in an average year than hurricanes, tornadoes and lightning combined, according to the NWS, and these injuries and fatalities often go under-reported.
In 2018, at least 30 people died because of rip currents or high surf, compared with 19 in 2016, 15 in 2017 and 26 in 2015.
As with lightning, Florida typically leads the nation annually in reported rip current drownings.
Today people are asked to focus on thunderstorms and tornadoes. Thursday’s focus is hurricanes and flooding. Friday will be a day to prepare for temperature extremes and wildfires.
More detail on these weather phenomena, and how to prepare for them, is available from the Florida Division of Emergency Management by visiting floridadisaster.org/dem and navigating through the “Director’s Office” to “External Affairs” and “Severe Weather Awareness Week.”
