Perhaps because green beans are inexpensive and available year round, this is why they seem to be taken for granted.
These versatile veggies are dense with vitamins, minerals, and fiber. Green beans also offer significant levels of antioxidants, and contain zero fat and cholesterol, unless you “decorate” them with bacon, cream, butter, and/or cheese.
They are actually members of the legume family that includes beans, peas, and lentils. Green beans are the immature seeds and pods of various kinds of beans.
A variety of green beans is widely available, so try them all: sting beans, pole beans, haricot verts, and snap beans. These nutritious and delicious rascals are so “multi-talented;” you could enjoy a different recipe every day of the year! Eat them raw in vegetable salads, steam and consume them plain, or steam and combine with other ingredients to create hot or cold dishes.
Please don’t torment your green beans by cooking them immersed in water or baking them in a casserole this holiday season. When veggies are subjected to intense and prolonged heat they lose some of their nutrients.
The solution is simple: you can easily mimic a green bean casserole by briefly steaming them until tender-crisp (about 10 minutes), and then turning them into a healthier version of “casserole,” mixing them with other wholesome and flavorful ingredients.
Always use fresh green beans, or at least uncooked frozen ones. Precooked green beans, as is the case with all vegetables, are dead on arrival and offer only a fraction of their original nutritional content. That includes vegetables which come in coffins (canned), “nuke-in-your-microwave-oven” dinners, and other “convenience” food.
The following recipes — multiplied as needed — are great for your week night meals as well as for the holidays. They declare: “Keep the doctor away – deliciously!”
Mock Green Bean Casserole
2 servings
½ pound fresh green beans, stem-ends trimmed
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 yellow onion, halved, peeled, and thinly sliced
5 fresh white mushrooms, rinsed, paper towel-dried, thinly sliced
1 tablespoon dried oregano
Salt and pepper to taste
2 tablespoons lemon juice
½ cup coarsely grated Mozzarella
Cut beans into 1-inch segments and steam about 10 minutes, until tender-crisp. Drain. When beans are done cooking, gently rinse in cold water for a few seconds to halt further cooking. Drain. Meanwhile, in large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Mix in onion, reduce heat to medium-low, cover and cook about 12 minutes, until onion is translucent, stirring once or twice. Raise heat to medium, stir in oregano, salt, and pepper. Mix well. Add mushrooms. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover and cook about 10 minutes, until mushrooms are somewhat tender but not mushy, stirring occasionally. Mix in lemon juice and green beans, and cook 2 more minutes. Evenly top with cheese, cover and let stand five minutes.
Green Beans With Ginger
2 servings
½ pound green beans, stem-ends trimmed
DRESSING:
Ginger root
2 tablespoons lemon juice
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
¼ teaspoon salt
Wash green beans and steam 10 minutes until tender-crisp. Rinse under a gentle stream of cold water for 5 seconds to halt cooking. Drain. Meanwhile, cut off a piece ginger root (about ¾- inch long). With a paring knife, peel, and finely grate ½ tablespoon of the root into medium bowl. Add all the other dressing ingredients to bowl. When beans are done, combine with dressing and cut them in half with a knife and a fork. Serve hot or cold.
Green Bean Salad (cold)
2 servings
½ pound green beans, stem-ends trimmed
1 small tomato, chopped
2 tablespoons thinly sliced chopped red onion
1/3 cup feta cheese, crumbled
DRESSING:
3 tablespoons lemon juice
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
1 large clove garlic, finely grated
1 tablespoon dried oregano
3 tablespoons finely chopped parsley
Salt and pepper
Wash green beans. Steam them about 10 minutes until tender-crisp. Drain, and rinse under a gentle stream for a few minutes. Drain and let cool. Meanwhile, in a medium bowl mix all dressing ingredients. Add tomato and onion. When beans are cooled, add them to the bowl, and top with the feta crumbs; do not mix with salad. Cover and refrigerate for one hour before serving. TIP: You can make this salad a few hours in advance and refrigerate in airtight container.
Judy E. Buss is a nutritional cooking instructor, blogger for the American Holistic Health Association, and speaker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.