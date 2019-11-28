AVON PARK — The Battle of the Bands, Inc., will present the Armed Forces Trees Display Dedication and Commemorative Brick Dedication Ceremonies at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at Veterans Square on the Avon Park Main Street Mall.
The proceedings are open to the public.
Military veterans will read the individual branch histories and creeds in front of each of the individual trees.
Battle of the Bands, Inc. President Anna Maria Feeney said the ceremony will include a bagpiper and the Heartland Pops Ensemble performing the military music.
Feeney said either herself or family members will read the names/dedications on the commemorative bricks.
The starting time for the ceremonies were moved up to 4:30 p.m. so it will conclude before 6 p.m. when there is still a little twilight, she said.
The money raised from the commemorative bricks will go toward developing and opening the Bob’s Place veterans resource center.
Duke Energy provided a $15,000 grant for the center, “which is wonderful,” Feeney said, “but that won’t pay for everything.”
Also, The Drummer Bob’s Toy Drive is underway accepting donations of unwrapped new toys that go to four local hospital emergency rooms, for distribution year ‘round to children in distress.
Feeney said they do not have to be expensive toys, just a little something to comfort a child.
“We have to fill up four SUV’s with toys because the toys are going to four hospital emergency rooms,” she said. “The more the merrier.”
The toy drop off boxes are located in Avon Park at: Little Italy Pizza, Avon Park Camber of Commerce, Avon Park bingo, Budget Bi-Rite insurance, Loyal Order of the Moose, Center State Bank and Milvets/Avon Park VFW. Locations in Sebring are at: Highlands Little Theater, Highlands News-Sun, Sunshine Staffing, McPhails Auto Sales and the Sebring Chamber of Commerce. In Lake Placid, drop of the toys at The Decor Store or Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce.
