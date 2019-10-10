By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — Sydney Armstrong, a native Floridian, had not seen many hurricanes before she took a job with Highlands County.
She didn’t get to see Hurricane Dorian, either. Hired on Sept. 2 as the county’s new legislative affairs grants coordinator, she spent her first three days at the Emergency Operations Center, watching the storm veer north.
In 2004, Hurricane Ivan hit Pensacola and missed her hometown of Sneads, an hour drive away near Dothan.
When Hurricane Michael hit the area in 2018, she and her husband had already moved to Lake Placid.
She also missed Hurricane Irma, she said. They arrived in Highlands County in December 2017, well after the storm.
Armstrong holds a bachelors of science from the University of Florida in agricultural education and communication, with a minor in leadership.
When she graduated in 2015, she took a job with the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, working with a lobbyist who secured funds for extension programs and research.
Then she took a job with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, Division of Fruits and Vegetables, in Bartow, while her husband worked for Tropicana.
It was a hard transition for her moving to Lake Placid, she said, six hours from family, and her new job put her on the road a lot.
Working for Highlands County now is a “dream position,” Armstrong said. Working with the Legislature and grants are things she’s already done and loves to do.
Also, she and her husband represent the Florida Farm Bureau Young Farmers & Ranchers District 6 — a six-county area — and get more time to take part in the state-level conference, with hopes of going to the national conference, held next year in Austin, Texas.
Meanwhile, she’s had a busy first month putting together the county’s legislative concerns while acquainting herself with the grant-funded projects in every county department, Armstrong said.
She and County Commission Chair Jim Brooks presented legislative priorities to the county’s legislative delegation last Thursday, and she will attend the Florida Association of Counties Legislative Conference next month to learn more about other counties’ needs.
She’s still finding her way around departments, but one program impresses her greatly. The Children’s Advocacy Center houses several child protection and services agencies to make abuse prevention, investigation and mitigation a smoother process.
“The work they’re doing there is amazing,” Armstrong said.
