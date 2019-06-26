Though she participated in Future Farmers of America (FFA) in high school, the job Ashley H.K. Stewart holds is one she never knew existed. When prompted to figure out what she wanted to do for her career, Stewart recalls wanting to do everything.
“I couldn’t pick just one thing to do for the rest of my life,” she said. She opted for an undergraduate in Family, Youth and Community Sciences at University of Florida before moving to Liberty University for her degree in Marriage and Family Counseling.
Stewart’s agriculture teacher introduced her to extension careers and she experienced a paid UF internship in Levy County before working for Marion County for five years. For the past year and a half, she has been the Extension Agent for Highlands County with a specialty in 4-H Youth Development. More of a lifestyle than a career, she shared many days she eats, sleeps and breathes life in extension.
“You’re on all the time, especially when kids are on field trips. Any needs; you must be available.”
Working anywhere between 40-80 hours a week, the wide swing is due to numerous duties Stewart oversees. She serves as chair for several committees, oversees annual trips both in state and out of state, handles volunteer and club management as well as administration for the county’s 4-H programs and writes grants to provide funding.
Stewart provides adult supervision, handles transportation, cooks and serves meals while participating in workshops. At the overnight trip to Tallahassee for a day at the Capitol where students experience a mock legislative session, she and other agents prepare breakfast for 400 students. In November she will be taking a group to the National 4-H Congress in Atlanta, Georgia for five days of workshops, conferences and community service projects.
“This is workforce preparation. We are training future leaders.” Clearly this is something she knows well as the 15 local 4-H clubs boast 300 community members who had 11,000 points of contact in our home community. From the Tropicana Speech Contest to camping programs, cooking competitions and pinewood derby racing, Stewart takes her opportunity to impact the lives of children in her community very seriously. She also provides an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Rider Safety course. Though most have been riding for years, kids still need to learn how to ride within their limits. The certification course enhances rider safety and was implemented based on need.
“My main focus is on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics or STEM,” she added. “I always thought I’d focus on animal sciences.” Finding her niche in STEM education during her stint in Marion County, she provides programs in robotics, rocketry, computer coding and drones. She writes grants to provide funding for these popular programs and receives additional help from the 4-H Foundation.
She is quick to give a shout out to the dedicated community leaders and former 4-H Alumni who serve on the Foundation board and help with annual fundraisers. The money raised provides free programs such as cooking classes she’s providing at City Life Teen Center in Downtown Sebring.
“The Foundation gives away $12,000 in scholarships and provides $6,000 to support 4-H summer activity trips too,” she said. These regional experiences put the presence of Highlands County youth out into greater Florida and also provide an important education about the process of state government.
Molding youth into successful members of society is something she hopes others will be motivated to share. Volunteers are needed to support the efforts of 4-H as well as corporate sponsorships and community participation in fund raising events. Their big event comes in October, held at Cowpoke’s Watering Hole Restaurant.
“The needs of youth are shifting from sewing and cooking clubs of the past to technology-driven skills,” she reminded. Today students are more likely to participate in activities utilizing geo-spatial mapping and application software development. Stewart pointed out this technology is relevant to agricultural careers.
“It’s all about precision agriculture. The 4-H of the future is adapting to changing needs, but ensuring kids don’t forget their agricultural background or where the world’s food is coming from.” It’s a big job growing youth for the future of technology-driven agriculture, but Stewart is more than up to the task.
“This job lets me do everything I always wanted to do and I didn’t have to pick just one thing after all.”
4-H Extension Agent, UF/IFAS Extension-Highlands County. Call 863-402-6540 or email ashleyhkstewart@ufl.edu. highlands.ifas.ufl.edu.
