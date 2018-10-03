SEBRING — The Aktion Club of Highlands County voted on new officers at their Sept. 20 meeting. Those elected were president, secretary, treasurer and vice president. The new officers will be sworn in at the next meeting in November. Aktion Club is a civic club, sponsored by Kiwanis, consisting of adults with disabilities.
