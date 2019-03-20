AVON PARK — The Avon Park Founders Garden Club recently held a very successful Garden Extravaganza at the Avon Park library that featured many events open to the public. The events were held over a five-day period beginning with a program given by Charles Hamilton from Robbins Nursery on container gardening, followed by Linda Oxenrider giving tips on growing and cooking with herbs before concluding with David Austin, head of the Highlands County Master Gardeners giving a talk on Florida Friendly landscaping.
One day found the library filled with youngsters anxious to paint their designs on rocks. One wall of the library held pictures drawn by the students at Avon Park Elementary School. A non-standard flower show was held with the public invited to vote for their favorite entries.
Awards in the Horticulture Division were given to Pat Sboto for a succulent dish garden, Theresa Serafin for crown of thorns in the flowering plant category and Debbie Frisco received an award for a jade plant in the foliage category. In the Design Division, Martha Williams received an award in the Celebrate Books Category for her arrangement of yellow daisies, babies breath, viola and fern.
In the Celebrate the Beauty of Small, Rosie Longanecker received the award for a cup containing ferns and an air plant. A special award was given to Tracey Tidd for the display of plants she had entered. A plant sale was held on the final day of the Extravaganza. A raffle with many donated prizes was held during the week, with proceeds from the raffle and the plant sale being used to sponsor a child to Camp Wekiva.
For information about the club, call 863-452-1927.
