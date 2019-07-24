For the last four years Archbold has been busy databasing its large museum type collections with a major emphasis on the arthropods, and specifically the insects and spiders. These specimens document what is present at Archbold Biological Station, in the surrounding region, and elsewhere in Florida. The specimens also act as a reference for anyone who wants to identify a bug they have observed or captured.
Building the collection started with founder Richard Archbold in 1941 and it now stands as the culmination of decades of collecting by scientists visiting Archbold and Highlands County, many of them experts on different species or orders of insects such as the beetles, moths and butterflies, flies, and wasps, bees and ants.
Patiently they collected the bugs, identified them, and pinned them up, while carefully recording all the collecting information on labels on the insect pins. The specimens are curated in large custom cabinets and organized by species, and insect orders in trays and drawers, like a giant bug filing system.
Overseeing all this for the last thirty years has been Dr. Mark Deyrup resident entomologist, now emeritus at Archbold, and the major contributing collector. In the last four years, as one of the capstones of his career, Mark has led an ambitious project to database the arthropod collection and make a large portion of the data available online.
Director Hilary Swain explained, “Archbold’s goal was to leverage what we have learned here onto the global stage. We want scientists and interested public from round the world to be able to view our collection online.”
Deyrup has been assisted in this huge effort by Assistant Curator, Stephanie Leon. She is relieved the project has come together so well, and was excited to say, “This has been a spectacular effort by the Archbold team, managing to complete everything we proposed to the National Science Foundation, who funded this mammoth undertaking.”
Over the four years the staff, supported by a series of 12 dedicated research interns and volunteer support from Mark’s wife Nancy Deyrup, keyed the data from labels, checked the data, and posted the specimen data online.
Monika LaPlante who had responsibility over the last two years for data management observed, “We posted at least one specimen for every species in the Archbold collection. Every one of the 9,682 specimens of ants that Mark Deyrup used as references for his 2016 book The Ants of Florida was uploaded. We databased every specimen, all 3,627, for the 97 species of bug that are found only on the Lake Wales Ridge.
And we uploaded nearly 11,000 records of pinned bugs that have information about which flower they were pollinating or visiting when they were collected. It’s a treasure trove of biodiversity information.”
This month, with the Final Report due to the National Science Foundation, Archbold’s data management team were feverishly crunching the final numbers for the report.
Stephanie Leon reports, “Here, hot-of-the-press, is the Archbold arthropod collection ‘By the Numbers’”:
9,326 species of insects (9,155) and spiders (171), with at least one record for each species uploaded to the web.
5,812 of these species were collected on Archbold Biological Station
Of the insect species there were 3,749 beetles, 1,002 flies, 730 butterflies and moths, 2,617 bees, wasps or ants, and the remainder in less species-rich orders of insects.
5,812 of the species in the collection were collected on Archbold Biological Station.
97 species of insects and spiders in the collection are known only from the Lake Wales Ridge
34,720 specimen records of pinned bugs or spiders were uploaded to the web
There are between 130,00 and 170,000 insect specimen pins (or spider vials) in the Archbold arthropod collection: Archbold has posted ~25% of these records online.
2,534 images of the specimens and their label information are available online
Of the 9,326 species posted about 1,100 have yet to be officially described in the scientific literature. There is a lot of collections work left to do!
The collection is now organized in 17 large cabinets each with 25 drawers of pinned bugs, 12 half cabinets (12 drawers each) and one vial cabinet for the spiders.
Hilary Swain noted, “It is challenging to compare our collection with others. The huge museum collections like the Smithsonian and the American Museum of Natural History have millions of specimens but those specimens are collected from many locations around the world. Archbold’s collection is site-based and regional so comparable data are difficult to find.” Mark Deyrup added, “It appears no other place in North America has been as dedicated to inventorying their bug biodiversity as Archbold. With 5,812 species collected on the 5,200-acre Archbold Biological Station location, the Archbold arthropod collection is likely one of the largest collected primarily from any single location in North America. We plan to compare data with lists from the Southwestern Research Station in Arizona another species-rich location.
Hilary Swain concluded, “The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is one of few places nationally that is documenting arthropod diversity. After holding focused biodiversity ‘blitzes’ or collecting events to improve their arthropod inventory, their park species list online currently reports 8,630 insects and 823 spiders. That is 63% more than Archbold’s list, but at 520,000 acres the park is one thousand times larger in size than Archbold Biological Station. Furthermore, most species listed for the park are observations or presumed occurrences and not vouchered specimens in a collection.
If you want to view the Archbold specimens you can search for the Archbold Biological Station arthropod collection in three online locations: https://scan-bugs.org , https://www.idigbio.org and https://www.gbif.org. Look out for more numbers in the future about Archbold’s plant, bird, amphibian, reptile, fish and mammal collections.
