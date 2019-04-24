SEBRING — The members of Atonement Lutheran chose to live their faith by giving up things for the Lenten season. So they decided to give up clothing and food for the Sebring Women’s Crisis Center and gave their Lenten financial contributions to both the Crisis Center and to Samaritan’s Touch Care Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.