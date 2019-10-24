SEBRING — Baha'is are preparing to mark the 200th anniversary of the birth of the Bab, Herald of the Baha'i Faith, on October 29, 2019.
Inspired by the life and teachings of Baha'u'llah, Founder of the Baha'i Faith, millions of people worldwide celebrated the 200th anniversary of His birth in October 2017. In October 2019, people will celebrate the bicentenary of the birth of the Bab, whose revitalizing message prepared the way for the coming of Baha'u'llah.
The Bab (1819-1850) is the Prophet and Herald of the Baha'i Faith. He announced, in the middle of the mid-1800s, that He was the bearer of a message destined to transform humanity's spiritual life. His mission was to prepare the way for Baha'u'llah, who would usher in an age of unity, peace, and justice.
This two year Bicentenary period is a celebration of the birthdays of the Bab and Baha'u'llah, Whose teachings are transforming the lives of families, neighborhoods, and communities around the country and the world. Their vision of the oneness of humanity is an antidote to the racial prejudice and materialism that are corroding American society.
"Now more than ever we need positive models of social change that bring people together rather than divide them," said Michael Metz, Chairman of the Spiritual Assembly of the Baha'is of Highlands County. "This is what we will be celebrating in this month of Bab's birth."
The 2019 Bicentenary is not a single event, but rather, a highlight in an ongoing series of community-building activities, generated at the grassroots level all around the country. Activities that reinforce Baha'u'llah's vision of the oneness of humanity and empowers people of every background to participate.
To learn more and get involved, go to https://www.bahai.usl.
