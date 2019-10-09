Special to Highlands News-Sun
AVON PARK — Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA) is excited to offer a Beginning Wire Sculpturing Class for Adults (18 and up) by Beverly Marshall.
Beginning Wire Sculpting is a class for students with no previous wire sculpting instruction. The class will meet once a week for four weeks. Each class will run 90 minutes.
Student will learn how to form basic sculptures from various subject matter using one continuous line of wire. For this class students will learn to form wire using wire pliers and their hands to sculpt various forms that will come together as a finished wire sculpture. They will then learn how to adhere their wire sculptures to a finished base for a completed work.
Each class will focus on a new artistic piece with new subject matter allowing the student to explore and gain skills. They will sculpt animals such as elephants, butterflies as well as people.
Wire, simple bases, screws and other material will be supplied. Students will need to purchase a pair of wire pliers and a Philips screw driver.
Cost of the four-week class including supplies is $130, with 10% discount for HCA members.
The class takes place in the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art, 310 W. Main Street in Avon Park on Saturdays from 4:30-6 p.m., Oct. 19, 26, Nov. 9, and Nov. 16.
To register, contact Gaylin at 863-414-1578 or email at mothomas@embarqmail.com.
The Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA) is a 501 © (3) not-for-profit organization dedicated enhancing the quality of life in Highlands County by promoting its art and heritage.
