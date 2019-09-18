By SUZANNE SIGMUND
Dog Ownership
Is your four-legged friend a social butterfly? Does he like other dogs and other people? Exposing your dog to new people, new dog friends, places and situations is a real must to have an all rounded pet. The ideal time to begin the socialization is at the puppy stage because it will set the stage in helping Fido to feel confident with new experiences throughout his life.
Socialization can include attending training classes with other dogs and people, taking Fido to places like Office Depot, Lowe’s, Home Depot or other places that are noisy and a variety of restaurants that have outdoor seating. Each outing is a new experience and helps our four-legged friends become comfortable in a variety of settings. It also is extremely helpful if our dogs do not growl at other dogs or try to hide behind our legs when they see strangers. They need to be well-adjusted with the ability to make new friends wherever they go.
Socializing is an ongoing process that continues throughout your dog’s life. In the past, my Murphy never growled at any dog no matter what. However, in recent months, now in her teenage years (she is now two-and-a-half), she growls when another dog growls at her. I guess she now has the attitude that I will treat you in the same manner that you treat me. I am trying to break this new habit by taking her out more and exposing her to a variety of dogs.
She also gets gently corrected when she does growl or acts inappropriately among other four-legged friends and she gets treats and praise as a reward when she has a positive experience with a new friend. Older dogs who have experienced isolation or trauma may need more time to develop confidence and trust. The owner will need to have a sensible, patient approach to help nurture the new skills.
Dogs need to be socialized at home too. Locking your dog in a back bedroom and not permitting him to socialize with guests will only worsen behavior problems. To improve your dog’s social skills at home, enlist the aid of a friend and provide her with a handful of treats. Keep your dog on a leash and have your friend ring the doorbell. As she rings the bell or knocks on the door, offer your dog a treat to distract him. When your guest enters the house, keep your dog on the leash, praising and rewarding good behavior. Ignore whining and barking. Ask the friend to hold back in talking to Fido. Once Fido is calm, have him sit while your friend offers him a treat.
A group dog training class will expose your puppy or older dog to other people and dogs in a safe and structured environment. There are classes available for socializing puppies and teaching older dogs basic commands. Many dogs end up at shelters because they have never been taught basic obedience skills. A dog training class will help you and your dog develop a successful relationship.
The Heartland Dog Club will begin a new series of classes on October 8th which will take place at the Lake Shore Mall. Classes will include Basic, Intermediate and Advanced Obedience, Rally and Canine Good Citizen (CGC). For additional information, call 863–304–8582.
