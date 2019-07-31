Nathan Kye Wilson was born at 12:43 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019 to Jelisa Matthews and Earl Wilson, Sr. of Avon Park at AdventHealth Sebring. He was 8 pounds, 6 ounces and 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Eric and Stephania Russell. Paternal grandparents are Eric and Alencia Wilson.

