Ezra Mendoza was born at 7:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 to Ashley Frenandez and Luis Mendoza at AdventHealth Sebring. He was 5 pounds, 15 ounces and 18 inches long. Maternal grandmother is Janet Fernandez. Paternal grandparents are Elizabeth and Luis Mendoza, Sr.

Jasmine Barnett Elora was born at 9:03 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 to Melissa Barnett and Curtis Gray of Sebring at AdventHealth Sebring, joining sister, Electra Barnett-Gray and brothers, Damien Barnett-Gray and Asher Barnett. She was 5 pounds, 8 ounces and 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Valerie Ames and Jeff Barnett. Paternal grandparents are Vivian Gray and Earl Gray.

