Deaglan Otto Sboto was born at 3:41 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 to Dena-Marie and Matthew John Sboto of Avon Park at AdventHealth Sebring. He was 7 pounds, 6 ounces and 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Becky and Frank Dusek. Paternal grandparents are Patricia and Salvatore Sboto.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments