Bluegrass Bash photo

Southwind Bluegrass Band will be part of Bluegrass Bash happening June 22 at Craig’s RV Resort in Arcadia. New Horizon and Heartland Jam Band will also play.

 COURTESY PHOTO

ARCADIA — Southwind Bluegrass Band, New Horizon, and the Heartland Jam Band take the stage on Saturday, June 22 at the next Heartland Bluegrass Association’s monthly Bluegrass Bash. The Bluegrass music concert is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. in the air-conditioned recreation hall at Craig’s RV Resort, a superior rated RV camping facility located seven miles north of Arcadia on U.S. Hwy 17.

Admission to the Heartland Bluegrass Bash concert is free for members of the Heartland Bluegrass Association. A $7 per person donation is requested of non-members. The membership fee to join the Heartland Bluegrass Association is $25 per household per year.

The weekend also offers camping and plenty of Bluegrass jamming at Craig’s RV Resort on Friday and Saturday. A slow Bluegrass jam and Bluegrass instrument workshops are featured on Saturday morning. Campsites with electric and water hookups are available for $25 a night.

Craig’s RV Resort is at 7895 NE Cubitis Ave. in Arcadia. For more information, call 941-467-2051 or visit heartlandbluegrass.org or email heartlandbluegrass@gmail.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments