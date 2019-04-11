ARCADIA - Three talented Bluegrass bands take the stage at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, at the monthly Heartland Bluegrass Bash. Rekindled Grass, the Justin Mason Band and the Heartland Jam Band highlight the weekend event.
Three talented Bluegrass bands take the stage at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, at the monthly Heartland Bluegrass Bash. Rekindled Grass, the Justin Mason Band and the Heartland Jam Band highlight the weekend event in an afternoon concert at Craig's RV Resort, 7895 NE Cubitis Ave. in Arcadia, located 7 miles north of Arcadia on US Hwy 17. Count on lots of Bluegrass jamming Friday night and instrument workshops on Saturday morning to round out the festivities.
Admission to the Heartland Bluegrass Bash is $7 per person. Members of the Heartland Bluegrass Music Association get in free. The membership fee to join the Heartland Bluegrass Association is $25 per household per year.
RV campsites with electric and water hook-ups cost $25 a night. Dry (no hook-up) camping is $7 per night. Tent campers are welcome. On-site facilities include food concessions, hot showers, and a shaded music pavilion. Camping is close to the concert area. Bring lawn chairs for seating.
From State Road 70 in Arcadia, FL take US 17 North 7.1 miles. Turn left on Cubitis Av. Turn right immediately into entrance to Craig’s RV Resort. For information, call 971-467-2051. Web: heartlandbluegrass.org Email: heartlandbluegrass@gmail.com.
