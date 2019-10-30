No tricks, all treats!
SEBRING — Living Waters Church of God will host a Free Dinner and Concert on Thursday, Oct. 31, at the church, 4571 Sparta Road in Sebring. Free dinner at 5:30 p.m. and free concert begins at 7 p.m. featuring Stephen Stanley. Treat bags for the kids while supplies last.
Union Psalm-Sing
AVON PARK — First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park will host a special Union Psalm-Sing involving the congregations of a number of local churches at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, followed by refreshments and a time of fellowship. The event will also feature music from members of the Lake Placid church’s orchestra and a prelude and postlude featuring Avon Park musicians Mary Anne Fleagle and Cheryl Sanders at the organ and piano. This fellowship event involves a number of churches from throughout the heartland, including Frostproof, Lake Placid, and Sebring, and everyone is invited to attend. The First Presbyterian Church of Avon Park is at 206 E. Lagrande Street on the other side of Lake Verona from Main Street and State Road 64. Any questions about the Psalm-sing, you may contact the church office at 863-453-3242.
Women of Faith
AVON PARK — Life Church, a non-denominational, christian fellowship is sponsoring Highlands County Women of Faith meetings. Join us for coffee, sweets, fun outings, worship and to meet other women of faith in our community. The next meeting is Saturday, Nov. 9. Meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. every second Saturday of each month at Life Church, 1121 Memorial Drive in Avon Park. Everyone is welcome! For more information, call Chrissy Cecil at 239-204-1778 or check on Facebook at LifeChurch AP.
