‘A Promise to Astrid’
SEBRING — JC Films will be showing their newest Christian Film, “A Promise to Astrid” at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, at St. Johns Methodist Church, 33631 Grand Prix Drive in Sebring. President and Producer at JC Films, Jason Campbell, will be on-hand to talk about his vision to put faith-based movies on the big screen. For more information, please go to jcfilms.org.
Journey of Faith
LAKE PLACID — St. James Catholic Church will begin a Journey of Faith, or, The Rite of Initiation for Adults (RCIA), at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9. RCIA helps people to learn and understand the richness of the Catholic faith tradition. RCIA is for adults who are curious about the Catholic faith. Wanting to join the Catholic church, never been baptized or for anyone who has been baptized Catholic but not received Holy Eucharist or Confirmation. If anyone has been away from the Catholic church and would like to come home, or anyone has said Yes to any of this, call St. James’ office at 863-465-3215 or Carol Muir at 863-465-2333.
