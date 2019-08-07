Bookbag giveaway
LAKE PLACID — The Holy Trap Ministries, Inc. will hold its Sixth Annual Book Bag Giveaway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Lake Placid Journal Plaza, 231 N. Main Ave. There will be two different bags available (while supplies last), one for grades K-5th and 6th-12th. For information, call 863-633-0145 or visit theholytrapministries.org.
Back-to-School ice cream social
SEBRING — Faith Lutheran Church will host a Free Back-to-School Ice Cream Social from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at the church, 2740 Lakeview Drive in Sebring.
