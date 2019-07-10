Car wash for Son Quest trip
AVON PARK — The youth at Christ’s Church at The Bible Barn will have a car wash Saturday, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Pit Stop, 1004 W. Peel St. The donations raised will be used to help the youth attend Son Quest, an annual youth event for middle school and high school students.
‘Stop the Violence’ outreach and concert
SEBRING — The Holy Trap Ministries, Inc. is preparing for their Sixth Annual “Stop the Violence” community outreach and concert. This year’s theme is, “Open Your Mouth and Declare the Word of God” (Psalms 51:15) and will be held on Saturday, July 13 at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center located at 4509 George Blvd. in Sebring.
The Community Outreach will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the “Open Your Mouth and Declare the Word of God” free concert will be 5-9 p.m.
The ministry is seeking your talents/gifts; whether that is performing, volunteering or sponsoring the event. At the outreach portion of the event, they will be providing free clothing, food, books, brochures and hygiene items. The concert will consist of Christian music and the uplifting word of God.
For information or to help out, contact The Holy Trap Ministries, Inc. at 863-633-0145 or email theholytrap@gmail.com.
Southern Gospel Showcase
SEBRING — The Tanglewood Community Church presents Florida’s Premiere Southern Gospel Showcase at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Tangelwood RV Resort Community Center, 3000 Tanglewood Parkway. Featuring the voices of The New Florida, Crossfire Quartet, Mark V Quartet and The Pickerings. Tickets are $10 at the door. Use main entrance on U.S. 27. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. For information, call 317-450-2163.
Placid Lakes Bible School
LAKE PLACID — Placid Lakes Baptist Church will have its Bible school from 5:15-8 p.m. Monday-Friday, July 22-26, at the church, 116 Cleveland Ave. NE in Lake Placid. Supper served at 5:15 p.m. each evening. For ages 4 to adult. No charge; everyone is welcome. There will be music, crafts, games and Bible study. Theme is Giddy-Up Junction. For information, call the church at 863-465-5126.
