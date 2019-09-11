9-11 community prayer service
LAKE PLACID — Representatives from eight local churches will gather together at First Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, Sept. 11, to observe a community day of prayer for our nation, the persecuted church and the commemoration of 9-11. The church will be open throughout the day for silent prayer from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. with a short service featuring local pastors to be held at noon.
The participating pastors include: Pastor Keith Campbell of South Oak (First Baptist Church of Lake Placid), Rev. Ray Cameron and Rev. Drew Severance of First Presbyterian Church, Rev. Alex Christian of Memorial United Methodist Church, Rev. Bill Cole of Faith Baptist Church, Rev. Joe DeHart of Community Church of God, Rev. Elizabeth Nelson of St. Francis Anglican Episcopal Church, Rev. Don Roberts of Leisure Lakes Baptist Church, and Rev. Jeff Taylor of Placid Lakes Baptist Church.
For more information, please contact either the Presbyterian Church at 863-465-2742 or one of these participating churches.
