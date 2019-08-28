Avon Park Christian Church
AVON PARK — Join the church this Sunday as they Spend Time in the Word with Pastor Greg Ratliff. The church is at 1016 West Camphor Street. Call 863-453-5334.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Guest speaker will be Chaplain Jim Baker from The Palms of Sebring. The sermon will be “Party Time” from Luke 14. Special music will be part of the service. The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Sept. 1, the worship will be delivered by Pastor David Smalley. The service will be a hymn sing. For more information, call the church office at 863-385-1597.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — Sunday, Sept. 1 Pastor Daryl Brezee will deliver the message, “Samson: A Man and Big strength.” The Sunday School class led by Les Unruh will study How to Gain Wisdom. The church is at 1015 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. See info for EFCA in this paper’s church directory.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — Sunday, Sept. 1, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring the message, “The Need For Personal Discernment,” from 1 John 4:1-6. There will be special music. Tom Finneran will present the Communion Meditation. Everyone is welcome. The church is at 1003 W. Pine Street in Avon Park. Call 863-633-0677.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Sept. 1, Senior Pastor Jon Beck, will preach service. Nursery is available for the morning service. The church is at 100 N. Lake Ave. Call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Sept. 1 Pastor Stephen Ahrens will bring the service. Wednesday, Aug. 28 is AWANA kick-off night with a water slide and fun for the kids at 5:30 p.m. The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Visit fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Sept. 1, Pastor Ted Moore will give the service with scripture from Colossians 3:23, 24 and Ephesians 4:28. Service will include Flossi Moore singing. The church is at 2705 Alternate Route 17 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-835-2051.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Sept. 1, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “What Coat Do You Wear, Arrogance or Humility?” from Luke 14: 7-11. The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Night of Prophecy
SEBRING — The Night of Prophecy meeting was originally scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 3 however Pastor Buxbaum had to reschedule and will hold it at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 2 at Homer’s Restaurant, 1000 Sebring Parkway. He will cover the recent news stories, especially from the Middle East, and relate these to the Biblical perspective. We encourage those who may have an interest in this subject matter to come out and be informed.
Parkway Free Will Baptist Church
SEBRING — Pastor Jim Scaggs will bring the message, “Job’s Friends” The church is located at 3413 Sebring Parkway in Sebring. Call 863-382-3552.
Spring Lake United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Pastor Bill Baldwin will deliver the sermon, “Missions and Communion” from Romans 10:13-17. The 9th Annual Cookie Walk will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. Booths now for rent for area crafters, contact Debbie Lewis at 419-618-3509. Church members are organizing a trip to the The Holy Land Experience in Orlando for Nov. 2. Open to members and any interested party. For more information, call Debbie Lewis at 419-618-3509. The church is at 8170 Cozumel Lane in Sebring. For information, call 863-655-0040.
Spring Lake Presbyterian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Sept. 1, Pastor John Davis will preach the sermon, “Set Free,” from Luke 13:10-17. Fellowship with coffee and sweets to follow service. The Church is at 5887 US Hwy 98 in Sebring, look for the big white cross. Call 863-655-0713 or email springlakepc@embarqmail.com.
St. John United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Sept. 1, Rev. Ronald De Genaro Jr. will bring the sermon, “The Unchanging Christ” from Hebrews 13:1-8, 15-16. Nursery available for morning service. Call 863-382-1736.
