Avon Park Christian Church
AVON PARK — Join the church this Sunday as they Spend Time in the Word with Pastor Greg Ratliff. The church is at 1016 West Camphor Street. Call 863-453-5334.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Pastor Cecil Hess will discuss the origin of many favorite hymns with the subject, “A Hymn is Born.” Special music will be part of the presentations. The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Aug. 25, the worship will be delivered by Pastor David Smalley. The message will be, “One Kingdom So Many Churches.” For more information, call the church office at 863-385-1597.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — Sunday, Aug. 25 Pastor Daryl Brezee will deliver the message, “Noah: A Man in a Big Boat.” The Sunday School class led by Les Unruh will study 1 John 4 and 5. The church is at 1015 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. See info for EFCA in this paper’s church directory.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — Sunday, Aug. 25, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring the message, “Abiding in Christ,” from 1 John 3:18-24. Jen Carter will sing a special song. Keith Kincer will present the Communion Meditation. Everyone is welcome. The church is at 1003 W. Pine Street in Avon Park. Call 863-633-0677.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Aug. 25, Senior Pastor Jon Beck, will preach service. Nursery is available for the morning service. The church is at 100 N. Lake Ave. Call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Aug. 25 Pastor Stephen Ahrens will continue the series “Board games” for both morning services. In the Sunday evening service, he will continue “Sharing Your Faith” meeting in the Family Life Center. Wednesday, Aug. 28 is AWANA kick-off night with a water slide and fun for the kids at 5:30 p.m. The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Visit fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — Sunday, Aug. 25, Rev. Darrell A. Peer will bring the sermon, “Intimacy With God Through Prayer” from Matthew 6:5-8. The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Aug. 25, John Bauer will give the service. Service will include singing by George Kelly and Jewel Thomas. Bible study is suspended until September. The church is at 2705 Alternate Route 17 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-835-2051.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Aug. 25, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “The Narrow Door” from Luke 13:22-30. Bible study will be Psalms 10. The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Parkway Free Will Baptist Church
SEBRING — Pastor Jim Scaggs will bring the message, “How NOT To Be An Encourager” The church is located at 3413 Sebring Parkway in Sebring. Call 863-382-3552.
Spring Lake United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Pastor Bill Baldwin will deliver the sermon, “Life In Christ” from John 15:1-8. The 9th Annual Cookie Walk will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. Booths now for rent for area crafters, contact Debbie Lewis at 419-618-3509. The church is at 8170 Cozumel Lane in Sebring. For information, call 863-655-0040.
Spring Lake Presbyterian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Aug. 25, Pastor John Davis will preach the sermon, “When the Cheering Stops,” from Matthew 27:57-61. Fellowship with coffee and sweets to follow service. The Church is at 5887 US Hwy 98 in Sebring, look for the big white cross. Call 863-655-0713 or email springlakepc@embarqmail.com.
St. John United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Aug. 25, Rev. Ronald De Genaro Jr. will bring the sermon, “Where Do You Take Refuge?” from Psalm 71:1-6. Nursery available for morning service. Call 863-382-1736.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.