Avon Park Christian Church
AVON PARK — Join the church this Sunday as they Spend Time in the Word with Pastor Greg Ratliff. The church is at 1016 West Camphor Street. Call 863-453-5334.
Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Oct. 20, the worship will be delivered by Pastor David Smalley, “No Longer Servants, But Friends” from John 15:12-17. Special music by the Choir. For more information, call the church office at 863-385-1597.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — The congretation will welcome back Pastor Cecil Hess who has been out on sick leave. The message will be, “Micah and a Young Man on a Train.” Special music by Gale Conte. The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — Sunday, Oct. 20, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring the message, “The Witness of Christ” from 1 John 5:6-12. Dale Sivil will sing a special song. Everyone is welcome. The church is at 1003 W. Pine Street in Avon Park. Call 863-633-0677.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Oct. 20, Senior Pastor Jon Beck, will preach service. Nursery is available for the morning service. The church is at 100 N. Lake Ave. Call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Wednesday, Oct. 30 the church will host a Fall Festival from 6-7:30 p.m. with hot dogs, games and candy, candy, candy! The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Visit fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon will be, “Two Covenants” from Galatians 4:21-31. Adult Sunday school lesson will be “Stealing the Blessing” from Genesis 7:1-40. The choir’s introit will be “The Steadfast Love of the Lord” and the anthem is “The Artist.” The church is at 206 E. LaGrande Street in Avon Park. Call 863-453-3242.
Grace Bible Church
SEBRING — The church will host Treats & Trivia Game Night!, a fundraising event for “Student Life” students, at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1 at the church. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $6 per person, children 12 and under are free. There will be entertainment, silent dessert auction, and more. Pizza, snacks and beverages available for donations. The church is at 4453 Thunderbird Road in Sebring. Call 863-382-1085. gbc.life.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Oct. 20, Pastor Ted Moore will give the service “Switching the Price Tags” from James 3:13-4:10. Communion is offered during the service every Sunday. Service will include singing by Mary VanHooreweghe and Flossi Moore. The church is at 2705 Alternate Route 17 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-835-2051.
Lake Placid Church of the Nazarene
LAKE PLACID — Saturday, Nov. 2 the church will host a Free Pancake Breakfast from 8-11 a.m. The public is cordially invited. The church is at 512 W. Interlake Blvd. in Lake Placid. Call 863-464-0203.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Oct. 20, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “All Scripture is God-breathed” from 2 Timothy 3:16. Bible study will be the Book of Psalms. The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Parkway Free Will Baptist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Oct. 27, Pastor Jim Skaggs message in the morning worship service will be, “The Results of Sin.” The evening service will be the End of Month Sing. Oct. 25 Bible study will be from Genesis 15. The church is at 3413 Sebring Parkway. Call 863-382-3552.
Spring Lake United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Pastor Bill Baldwin will deliver the sermon, “Grow” from Romans 12:1-2. Trunk or Treat is being held in the church parking lot from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26. Participants are encouraged to decorate their trunk with kid friendly items and to hand out factory wrapped candy. If participating be at the church at 5:30 p.m. Trick or Treaters are welcome to come and enjoy the event. The church is at 8170 Cozumel Lane in Sebring. For information, call 863-655-0040.
Spring Lake Presbyterian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Oct. 20, Pastor John Davis will preach the sermon, “The Squeaky Wheel,” from Luke 17:11-19. Fellowship with coffee and sweets to follow service. The Church is at 5887 US Hwy 98 in Sebring, look for the big white cross. Call 863-655-0713 or email springlakepc@embarqmail.com.
St. John United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Oct. 20, Rev. Ronald De Genaro Jr. will bring the sermon, “Inspired by God” from 2 Timothy 3:14-4:5. Nursery available for morning service. Trash & Treasure Sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8 and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 9. There will be furniture, clothes, books and more. The church is at 33631 Grand Prix Drive. Call 863-382-1736.
