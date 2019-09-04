Avon Park Christian Church
AVON PARK — Join the church this Sunday as they Spend Time in the Word with Pastor Greg Ratliff. The church is at 1016 West Camphor Street. Call 863-453-5334.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Pastor Cecil Hess will begin a series on questions the Bible asks, “What Does the Lord Require of Thee?” from Micah 6. Special music by Donna Raaf. The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Sept. 8, the worship will be delivered by Pastor David Smalley, “Can Earthly Peace Exist?” The service will be a hymn sing. For more information, call the church office at 863-385-1597.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — Sunday, Sept. 8, Gene Correll will bring the message. There will be special music. Tom Finneran will present the Communion Meditation. Everyone is welcome. The church is at 1003 W. Pine Street in Avon Park. Call 863-633-0677.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Sept. 8, Senior Pastor Jon Beck, will preach service. Nursery is available for the morning service. Fall schedule has resumed. The church is at 100 N. Lake Ave. Call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Sept. 8 Pastor Stephen Ahrens will bring the service. The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Visit fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon is on Galatians Chapter 1. The choir’s introit will be “As We Gather” and the anthem “Do Not Fear, For You Are Mine.” The church is at 206 E. LaGrande Street in Avon Park. Call 863-453-3242.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Sept. 8, Pastor Ted Moore will give the service “Then There Was Jesus” from John 1:1-3. Service will include Allen Warchak singing. The church is at 2705 Alternate Route 17 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-835-2051.
Lake Placid Church of the Nazarene
LAKE PLACID — Saturday, Sept. 7 the church will host a Free Pancake Breakfast from 8-11 a.m. The public is cordially invited. The church is at 512 W. Interlake Blvd. in Lake Placid. Call 863-464-0203.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Sept. 8, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “Your Choice, Eternal Life or Eternal Death” from Deuteronomy 30:15-20. The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Southside Baptist Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Sept. 8, the morning sermon will be, “Together.” Sunday evening service is “The Life of Christ.” The church is at 379 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-385-0752.
Spring Lake United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Pastor Bill Baldwin will deliver the sermon, “Joseph” from Genesis 41:39-44. Fellowship with snacks and beverages to follow service. The 9th Annual Cookie Walk will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. Booths now for rent for area crafters, contact Debbie Lewis at 419-618-3509. Church members are organizing a trip to the The Holy Land Experience in Orlando for Nov. 2. Open to members and any interested party. For more information, call Debbie Lewis at 419-618-3509. The church is at 8170 Cozumel Lane in Sebring. For information, call 863-655-0040.
Spring Lake Presbyterian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Sept. 8, Pastor John Davis will preach the sermon, “Superheroes,” from Ephesians 4:1. Fellowship with coffee and sweets to follow service. The Church is at 5887 US Hwy 98 in Sebring, look for the big white cross. Call 863-655-0713 or email springlakepc@embarqmail.com.
St. John United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Friday, Sept. 6, presents the JC Films “A Promise to Astrid” at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, Rev. Ronald De Genaro Jr. will bring the sermon, “Where Are you Planted?” from Psalms 1. Nursery available for morning service. The church is at 33631 Grand Prix Drive. Call 863-382-1736.
