Avon Park Christian Church
AVON PARK — Join the church this Sunday as they Spend Time in the Word with Pastor Greg Ratliff. The church is at 1016 West Camphor Street. Call 863-453-5334.
Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Oct. 13, the worship will be delivered by Pastor David Smalley, “Loving Those That Persecute You” from Matthew 5:43-48. For more information, call the church office at 863-385-1597.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — Sunday, Oct. 13, Pastor Daryl Brezee will deliver the message, “Prayer: A Different Model” The Sunday School class will be led by Chaplin R.T. Byrum. The church is at 1015 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. See info for EFCA in this paper’s church directory.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — Sunday, Oct. 13, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring the message, “The Collaboration of Love and Faith” from 1 John 5:1-5. Pastor Toby Cribbs will sing a special song. Everyone is welcome as we celebrate the 69th anniversary of Dave and Lois Knoblauch. The church is at 1003 W. Pine Street in Avon Park. Call 863-633-0677.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Oct. 13, Senior Pastor Jon Beck, will preach service. Nursery is available for the morning service. Fall schedule has resumed. The church is at 100 N. Lake Ave. Call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Pastor Ed Fleagle’s sermon will be, “Back to the Familiar” from Galatians 4:8-20. Adult Sunday school lesson will be “The Sacrifice of Isaac” from Genesis 22. The choir’s introit will be “The Steadfast Love of the Lord” and the anthem is “Arise, Give Thanks.” The church is at 206 E. LaGrande Street in Avon Park. Call 863-453-3242.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — Sunday, Oct. 13, Rev. Darrell A. Peer will bring the sermon, “Life After Death” from Luke 16:19-31. The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
Harvest House Fellowship Prime Time Ministry
LORIDA — The guest speaker for Thursday, Oct. 24 will be Rev. Sandra Boulineau. She will speak on “Who To Ask...When To Ask...and Where To Ask...When the Need Arises?” Prime Time is a ministry for those 55 years and older dedicated to empower and offer involvement in ministry, projects and fellowship. Special events are planned. Everyone is invited! For information, call the church office at 863-655-2113.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Oct. 13, Pastor Ted Moore will give the service “Destroying the Depraved” from Genesis 19:1-29. Communion is offered during the service every Sunday. Service will include singing by Rich Swenson. The church is at 2705 Alternate Route 17 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-835-2051.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Oct. 13, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “Ungrateful or grateful” from Luke 17:11-19. Communion will be served. The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Parkway Free Will Baptist Church
SEBRING — Pastor Jim Skaggs message in the morning worship service will be, “The Reprobate.” The church is at 3413 Sebring Parkway. Call 863-382-3552.
Spring Lake United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Pastor Bill Baldwin will deliver the sermon, “Reach/Seek and Connect” from Luke 10:1-12. Trunk or Treat is being held in the church parking lot from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26. Participants are encouraged to decorate their trunk with kid friendly items and to hand out factory wrapped candy. If participating be at the church at 5:30 p.m. Trick or Treaters are welcome to come and enjoy the event. The church is at 8170 Cozumel Lane in Sebring. For information, call 863-655-0040.
Spring Lake Presbyterian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Oct. 13, Pastor John Davis will preach the sermon, “Only One,” from Luke 17:11-19. Fellowship with coffee and sweets to follow service. Celebrate Pastor Appreciation Day with cake, coffee and sweets. The Church is at 5887 US Hwy 98 in Sebring, look for the big white cross. Call 863-655-0713 or email springlakepc@embarqmail.com.
St. John United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Oct. 13, Rev. Ronald De Genaro Jr. will bring the sermon, “Serving Jesus Makes God Smile” from Romans 12:3-8. Nursery available for morning service. Trash & Treasure Sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8 and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 9. There will be furniture, clothes, books and more. The church is at 33631 Grand Prix Drive. Call 863-382-1736.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.