Avon Park Christian Church
AVON PARK — Join the church this Sunday as they Spend Time in the Word with Pastor Greg Ratliff. The church is at 1016 West Camphor Street. Call 863-453-5334.
Avon Park Holiness Camp
AVON PARK — Avon Park Holiness Camp will have a service at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1 in the Tabernacle featuring Rev. Dale Dorothy, camp vice-president and resident. Special music by Bonnie Hudson. All are welcome. The Camp is at 1001 W. Lake Isis Ave. in Avon Park, across from Walmart. Call 863-453-6831, email office@avonparkcamp.com or visit avonparkcamp.com. Watch via livestream at avonparkcamp.com.
Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Nov. 3, the worship will be delivered by Pastor David Smalley, “Treasure Your Source and Focus” from Luke 18:18-27. For more information, call the church office at 863-385-1597.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Theme of the day is “Invite A Friend Sunday,” when worshipers are encouraged to invite a friend or neighbor to attend the service. Since clocks are changed on Saturday night, this allows an hour extra time before the service begins. Pastor Cecil Hess is speaking on the subject, “Are We There Yet?” Special music by Charles Wood. The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — Sunday, Nov. 3, Pastor Daryl Brezee will deliver the message, “Prayer: A Different Request.” R.T. Byrum will continue with Romans Chapter 2 during the Sunday School time. The church is at 1015 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. See info for EFCA in this paper’s church directory.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — Sunday, Nov. 3, Pastor Toby Cribbs will conclude the message, “A Compelling Conclusion” from 1 John 5:13-21. Special song by Ernie Hughes. Everyone is welcome. The church is at 1003 W. Pine Street in Avon Park. Call 863-633-0677.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Nov. 3, Senior Pastor Jon Beck, will preach service. Nursery is available for the morning service. The church is at 100 N. Lake Ave. Call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Today, Oct. 30 the church will host a Fall Festival from 6-7:30 p.m. with hot dogs, games and candy, candy, candy! The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Visit fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon will be, “Living and Walking in the Spirit” from Galatians 5:16-26. Adult Sunday school lesson will be “Joseph and His Brothers” from Genesis 39. The Choir’s Introit will be “The Steadfast Love of the Lord” and the anthem will be “Glory to His Name.” The church is at 206 E. LaGrande Street in Avon Park. Call 863-453-3242.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — Sunday, Nov. 3, Guest speaker Pastor Juan will bring the sermon, “Present!” from Ecclesiastes 3:1-4 and Romans 5:1-10. The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Nov. 3, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “Saints-Children of God” from 1 John 3:1-3. Bible study will be Psalm 16. Communion will be served. The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Parkway Free Will Baptist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Nov. 3, Pastor Jim Skaggs message in the morning worship service will be, “God’s Marvelous Grace.” The church is at 3413 Sebring Parkway. Call 863-382-3552.
Spring Lake United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Pastor Bill Baldwin will deliver the sermon, “How Big is the Table?” from Matthew 22:1-14. A trip to the “Holy Lands” theme park in Orlando is planned for Saturday, Nov. 2. Please contact the church for information. A free Thanksgiving meal will be held on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28, at 3 p.m. Reservations may be made by calling the church and leaving a message with a number of adults and number of children attending. The church is at 8170 Cozumel Lane in Sebring. For information, call 863-655-0040.
Spring Lake Presbyterian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Nov. 3, Pastor John Davis will preach the sermon, “Biggest of All” from Luke 21:1-4. Fellowship with coffee and sweets to follow service. The Church is at 5887 US Hwy 98 in Sebring, look for the big white cross. Call 863-655-0713 or email springlakepc@embarqmail.com.
St. John United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Nov. 3, Rev. Ronald De Genaro Jr. will bring the sermon, “All Saints Day” from Ephesians 1:11-23. Nursery available for morning service. Trash & Treasure Sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8 and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 9. There will be furniture, clothes, books and more. The church is at 33631 Grand Prix Drive. Call 863-382-1736.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.