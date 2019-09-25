Avon Park Christian Church
AVON PARK — Join the church this Sunday as they Spend Time in the Word with Pastor Greg Ratliff. The church is at 1016 West Camphor Street. Call 863-453-5334.
Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Sept. 22, the worship will be delivered by Pastor David Smalley, “Are You Prepared For Peace?” For more information, call the church office at 863-385-1597.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Pastor Cecil Hess will begin a series on questions the Bible asks, “Micah: Describes His Train Ride Experiences” from Micah 6. Special music by guest soloist Charles Wood. The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — Sunday, Sept. 29 Pastor Daryl Brezee will deliver the message, “Feeding the 5,000; A Boy and a Big Meal” The Sunday School class led by Chaplin R.T. Byrum will be Holy Spirit: God Within Us?-Part 2.” The church is at 1015 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. See info for EFCA in this paper’s church directory.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — Sunday, Sept. 29, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring the message, “Love Lifted Me” from 1 John 4:11-16. There will be special music. There will be a carry-in dinner immediately after service. Everyone is welcome. The church is at 1003 W. Pine Street in Avon Park. Call 863-633-0677.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Sept. 29, Senior Pastor Jon Beck, will preach service. Nursery is available for the morning service. Fall schedule has resumed. The church is at 100 N. Lake Ave. Call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Sept. 29 will have The Young & The Restless-a young adult fellowship. The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Visit fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Baptist Church of Lorida
LORIDA — Join us for a great series of messages beginning Sunday, Sept. 29 through Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m. each night. Messages will be brought by Dr. Derek Lambert, Rev. Jeff Taylor and Dr. Stephen Ahrens each night respectively. The church is at 1927 Blessings Ave. in Lorida. Call 863-655-1878.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon will be, “Faith, and the Purpose of Law” from Galatians 3:1-24. Adult Sunday school lesson will be “The Call of Abraham” from Genesis 12. Special music will be Mary Ann Fleagle and Cheryl Sanders with four hands at the piano playing, “And Can It Be?”The church is at 206 E. LaGrande Street in Avon Park. Call 863-453-3242.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Sept. 22, Pastor Ted Moore will give the service “The Deadliest Fire in History” from Luke 16:19-31. Communion is offered during the service every Sunday. Service will include singing by Allen Warchak. The church is at 2705 Alternate Route 17 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-835-2051.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Sept. 29, Pastor John Egan’s sermon title will be “God’s Workmanship of Grace” from Ephesians 2:10. Bible study will be, “Grace.” The church is at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Parkway Free Will Baptist Church
SEBRING — Pastor Jim Scaggs will bring the morning message, “Jesus IS God.”The evening service will be the end-of-month sing. The church is located at 3413 Sebring Parkway in Sebring. Call 863-382-3552.
Spring Lake United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Pastor Bill Baldwin will deliver the sermon, “Jesus” from Matthew 27:33-51. A special offering will be held for the Methodist Children’s Home. The 9th Annual Cookie Walk will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. Booths now for rent for area crafters, contact Debbie Lewis at 419-618-3509. Church members are organizing a trip to the The Holy Land Experience in Orlando for Nov. 2. Open to members and any interested party. For more information, call Debbie Lewis at 419-618-3509. The church is at 8170 Cozumel Lane in Sebring. For information, call 863-655-0040.
Spring Lake Presbyterian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Sept. 29, Pastor John Davis will preach the sermon, “Trains, Planes and Church,” from Matthew 28:16-20. Fellowship with coffee and sweets to follow service. The Church is at 5887 US Hwy 98 in Sebring, look for the big white cross. Call 863-655-0713 or email springlakepc@embarqmail.com.
St. John United Methodist Church
SEBRING —Sunday, Sept. 29, Rev. Ronald De Genaro Jr. will bring the sermon, “The Rich Man and Lazarus.” from Luke 16:19-31. Nursery available for morning service. The church is at 33631 Grand Prix Drive. Call 863-382-1736.
