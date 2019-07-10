Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING —The congregation’s annual Christmas in July service will be held this Sunday. Pastor Cecil Hess is preaching on “Why Wait Til December to Give Gifts?” Special music by guest soloist Charles Wood. The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, the worship will be delivered by guest speaker Steve Faison. The message will be “Worship 101” from John 4.
For more information, call the church office at 863-385-1597.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor John Nelson will bring the message, “God He is Lord!” from John 21:1-25. The Sunday school class will be led by Allen Branch.
The church is at 1005 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. See info for EFCA in this paper’s church directory.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — Sunday, Pastor Toby Cribbs will give the sermon, “The Path to Spiritual Victory” from John 2:12-17. Special music by Jen Carter and Nancy Tompkins. All are welcome.
The church is at 1003 W. Pine St. in Avon Park. Call 863-633-0677.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor Stephen Ahrens continues his series, “Board Games 7: Connect — Connecting New People to Our Church.” Sunday night is summer fun with salad night and continue the Sharing Our Faith series at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 17. No kids, adults or youth activities.
Coming soon: Book Bag night where we hope to give out 100 book bags to kids in our church and others that need them. The event will be at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 28.
Questions? The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Visit fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — Sunday, Rev. Darrell A. Peer will bring the sermon, “Choose to Forgive” from Matthew 18:23-25. Thursday, July 18 men’s prayer breakfast at 8:30 a.m.
The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “The Good Samaritan” from Luke 10:25-37. Bible study is in Psalms.
The church meets at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Parkway Free Will Baptist Church
SEBRING — Pastor Jim Scaggs will bring the message, “Jesus, the Light of the World.”
The church is at 3413 Sebring Parkway in Sebring. Call 863-382-3552.
Spring Lake Presbyterian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor John Davis will preach the sermon “Peter the Flawed Disciple” from Matthew 4:22-34. Fellowship with coffee and sweets will follow.
The church is at 5887 U.S. 98 in Sebring, look for the big white cross. Call 863-655-0713 or email springlakepc@embarqmail.com.
Spring Lake United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Lay speaker Agatha Johnson will bring the message, “Aspects of the Lord’s Prayer.” Refreshments after the service. Everyone is welcome.
The church is at 8170 Cozumel Lane in Sebring. For information, call 863-655-0040.
St. John United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Rev. Ronald De Genaro Jr. will bring the sermon, “Loving God and Others” from Luke 10:25-37. Sunday school resumes in August. Nursery available for morning service.
Call 863-382-1736.
