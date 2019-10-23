Avon Park Christian Church
AVON PARK — Join the church this Sunday as they Spend Time in the Word with Pastor Greg Ratliff. The church is at 1016 West Camphor Street. Call 863-453-5334.
Bountiful Blessings Church of God
SEBRING — Women’s Discipleship will host a Community Yard Sale from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, at the church. Men’s fellowship selling breakfast for $5. For more information, contact Chantel Gilmore at 863-381-7716. The church is at 820 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Call 863-385-3229.
Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Oct. 27, the worship will be delivered by Pastor David Smalley, “Brother, Sister and Mother” from Matthew 12:46-50. Special music by the Choir. For more information, call the church office at 863-385-1597.
Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — As recognition of the importance that many people place in the World Series, Pastor Cecil Hess will preach on the subject, “What the Church Can Learn From Baseball.” Special music will be part of the service. The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — Sunday, Oct. 27, Pastor Daryl Brezee will deliver the message, “Prayer: A Different Need.” Les Unruh will lead a Bible study beginning with Romans Chapter 1:18. The church is at 1015 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. See info for EFCA in this paper’s church directory.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — Sunday, Oct. 27, Pastor Toby Cribbs will bring the message, “A Compelling Conclusion” from 1 John 5:13-21. We will honor our Pastor with a carry-in dinner. Special song by Keith Kincer. Everyone is welcome. The church is at 1003 W. Pine Street in Avon Park. Call 863-633-0677.
First Baptist Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — On Sunday, Oct. 27, Senior Pastor Jon Beck, will preach service. Nursery is available for the morning service. The church is at 100 N. Lake Ave. Call 863-453-6681 or email info@fbcap.net.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Wednesday, Oct. 30 the church will host a Fall Festival from 6-7:30 p.m. with hot dogs, games and candy, candy, candy! The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Visit fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Baptist Church of Lorida
LORIDA — The church will have their 75th Homecoming on Sunday, Nov. 3. Bringing the message will be Rev. Dr. Rick Nations. Bringing our worship music will be the well known Wacaster family of Sebring. They sing and play both Christian Country music and Southern Gospel. A love offering will be received for our performing guests. The church is at 1927 Blessings Ave. in Lorida. Call 863-655-1878.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Avon Park
AVON PARK — Pastor Bob Johnson’s sermon will be, “Liberty and Love” from Galatians 5:1-15. Adult Sunday school lesson will be “Face to Face with God” from Genesis 32. Special music by Margaret Desness singing “He Touched Me” accompanied by Mary Ann Fleagle. The church is at 206 E. LaGrande Street in Avon Park. Call 863-453-3242.
First Presbyterian Church of Lake Placid
LAKE PLACID — The church is seeking vendors for their annual Christmas Bazaar from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 7. For more information, call Pat Reiser at 417-597-2117. The church is at 117 N. Oak Ave. in Lake Placid. Call 863-465-2742. Fpclp.org.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — Sunday, Oct. 27, Rev. Darrell A. Peer will bring the sermon, “Forgiveness, Gratitude and Praise” from Luke 17:11-19. The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Oct. 27, Pastor Ted Moore will give the service “Dem Bones Dem Bones Gonna Rise Again” from Ezekiel 37:1-14. Communion is offered during the service every Sunday. Service will include singing by Allen Warchak. The church is at 2705 Alternate Route 17 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-835-2051.
Parkway Free Will Baptist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Oct. 27, Pastor Jim Skaggs message in the morning worship service will be, “The Results of Sin.” The evening service will be the End of Month Sing. Oct. 25 Bible study will be from Genesis 15. The church is at 3413 Sebring Parkway. Call 863-382-3552.
Sebring Christian Church
SEBRING — Pastor Tod Schwingel will do a sermon series, “Restoration in Progress” until Nov. 10. Refreshments to follow. The church is at 4514 Hammock Road. Call 863-382-6676 or visit SebringChristianChurch.com.
Spring Lake United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Pastor Bill Baldwin will deliver the sermon, “Send (Great Commission)” from Matthew 28:16-20. Trunk or Treat is being held in the church parking lot from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26. Participants are encouraged to decorate their trunk with kid friendly items and to hand out factory wrapped candy. If participating be at the church at 5:30 p.m. Trick or Treaters are welcome to come and enjoy the event. A trip to the “Holy Lands” theme park in Orlando is planned for Saturday, Nov. 2. Please contact the church for information. The church is at 8170 Cozumel Lane in Sebring. For information, call 863-655-0040.
Spring Lake Presbyterian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Oct. 27, Pastor John Davis will preach the sermon. Fellowship with coffee and sweets to follow service. The Church is at 5887 US Hwy 98 in Sebring, look for the big white cross. Call 863-655-0713 or email springlakepc@embarqmail.com.
St. Agnes Episcopal Church
SEBRING — St. Agnes will have a booth at the Chamber of Commerce Art, Wine and Jazz Festival at the Circle from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2. Stop by and say hello.
Sunday, Nov. 3 is First Responders Appreciation Day at 10:30 a.m. at the church, followed by a luncheon in their honor. All are welcome! The church is at 3840 NW Lakeview Drive in Sebring. Call 863-385-7649.
St. John United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Oct. 27, Rev. Ronald De Genaro Jr. will bring the sermon, “Finishing Strong” from 2 Timothy 4:6-8. Nursery available for morning service. Trash & Treasure Sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8 and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 9. There will be furniture, clothes, books and more. The church is at 33631 Grand Prix Drive. Call 863-382-1736.
Wacaster Family live
SEBRING — The Wacaster Family will perform live at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Under the Oaks Opry, 3414 Beck Ave. in Sebring. For information or to RSVP, call 863-273-1890.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.