Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — Pastor Cecil Hess will preach the sermon, “Historic Conversions, a Public Official” from Acts 8. Special music will be part of the service.
The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, the worship will be delivered by Pastor David Smalley. The message will be “Caught Up In the Kingdom Wave.”
For more information, call the church office at 863-385-1597.
Church of the Way
SEBRING — Sunday, the sermon will be led by new Pastor Daryl Brezee. The service will be “Gideon: A Study in Dependency” from Judges 7.
The church is at 1015 N. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. See info for EFCA in this paper’s church directory.
Cornerstone Christian Church
AVON PARK — Sunday, Pastor Toby Cribbs will give the sermon, “Seeing Sin For What It Is” from 1 John 3:4-10. Special music by Jon Carter. Communion message by Keith Kincer. All are welcome.
The church is at 1003 W. Pine St. in Avon Park. Call 863-633-0677.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor Stephen Ahrens will continue the series, “Board games 10: Operation — Remove the Plank of an Evil Spirit” for both morning services. In the Sunday evening service, he will continue “Sharing Your Faith — Practice What You Preach” meeting in the Family Life Center and eating nachos. Wednesday, Aug. 28 is AWANA kick-off night with a water slide and fun for the kids at 5:30 p.m.
The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Visit fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
First Presbyterian ARP Church of Sebring
SEBRING — Sunday, Rev. Darrell A. Peer will bring the sermon, “Deepening Our Lives” from Phillippians 3:10.
The church is at 319 Poinsettia Ave. in Sebring. Call 863-385-0107.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Fran VanHooreweghe will give the service. Service will include singing by Jewel Thomas. Bible study is suspended until September.
The church is at 2705 Alternate Route 17 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-835-2051.
Lake Placid Church of the Nazarene
LAKE PLACID — Sunday, Pastor Tim Taylor will continue the series, “Discipleship.” A pitch-in dinner will follow the service in the fellowship hall.
The church is at 512 W. Interlake Blvd. in Lake Placid. Call 863-227-0304.
Parkway Free Will Baptist Church
SEBRING — Pastor Jim Scaggs will bring the message, “God Is Not Your Genie.”
The church is at 3413 Sebring Parkway in Sebring. Call 863-382-3552.
Southside Baptist Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, the morning sermon will be “A Heart for Worship.” No Sunday evening service during August.
The church is at 379 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-385-0752.
Spring Lake United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Pastor Bill Baldwin’s sermon will bring the message, “The Road” from Luke 24:13-35.
The church is at 8170 Cozumel Lane in Sebring. For information, call 863-655-0040.
Spring Lake Presbyterian Church
SEBRING — Sunday welcomes guest Evangelist Skook Wright who will preach the sermon “What’s Your Temperature?” Wright directs the choir at Lorida First Baptist Church. Fellowship with coffee and sweets to follow.
The church is at 5887 U.S. 98 in Sebring, look for the big white cross. Call 863-655-0713 or email springlakepc@embarqmail.com.
St. John United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Rev. Ronald De Genaro Jr. will bring the sermon, “The Meaning of Faith” from Hebrews 11:1-3, 8-6.
Nursery available for morning service. Call 863-382-1736.
