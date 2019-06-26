Church of Buttonwood Bay
SEBRING — In recognition of the coming Independence Day celebration, Pastor Cecil Hess will speak on “In God We Trust.” The bulk of the service will be a number of musical presentations by Larry Cross, Larry Vendrely, Bob Marks and other park residents.
The church is on U.S. 27, four miles south of Highlands Regional Medical Center. For information, call 863-446-3695.
Church of the Brethren-Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor David Smalley’s sermon will be “A Question of Change” from John 15:12-17. Special music by Floyd Lilyquist.
For more information, call the church office at 863-385-1597.
First Baptist Church of Lake Josephine
SEBRING — Sunday, the church invites you to Red, White and Blue Sunday celebrating Independence Day with Dinner-on-the-Grounds. Joint service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Stephen Ahrens continuing his series, “Board Games 5: Chess — Jesus is King.” Food at 11:30 a.m. Hot dogs and hamburgers provided, just bring side dishes to share. No evening service.
On Wednesday, July 3 there will be no kids or youth activities.
The church is at 111 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. Visit fbclakejosephine.org or call 863-655-1524.
Heartland Christian Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Pastor Ted Moore’s sermon will be “Our Love For America” from Psalms 100:1-5. Service to include George Kelly singing “God Bless the USA.” Bible study is suspended until September.
The church is at 2705 Alternate Route 17 South in Sebring (behind Publix). Call 863-314-9693.
New Beginnings Church of Sebring
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor Gary Kindle’s sermon title will be “I Will Not Be Shaken” from Psalm 16. Bible study will be the book of Psalms.
The church meets at The Morris Chapel, 307 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-835-2405.
Parkway Free Will Baptist Church
SEBRING — Pastor Jim Scaggs will bring the message, “Forgiveness.”
The church is at 3413 Sebring Parkway in Sebring. Call 863-382-3552.
Southside Baptist Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, the morning sermon will be “Sermon on the Mount” with Pastor David Altman. The evening sermon with Pastor David Altman will be “The Life of Christ.”
The church is at 379 S. Commerce Ave. Call 863-385-0752.
Spring Lake Presbyterian Church
SEBRING — On Sunday, Pastor John Davis will preach “Think About Such Things” from Phillipians 4:8. Fellowship with coffee and sweets will follow.
The church is at 5887 U.S. 98 in Sebring, look for the big white cross. Call 863-655-0713 or email springlakepc@embarqmail.com.
St. John United Methodist Church
SEBRING — Sunday, Rev. Ronald De Genaro Jr. will bring the sermon, “Passing the Mantle” from 2 Kings 2:1-2, 6-14. Sunday school resumes in August. Nursery available for morning service.
Call 863-382-1736.
