AVON PARK — HCA Museum Gallery presents “Nature Preservation Through the Eyes of Cindy Rose Photography.”
The exhibit takes place in the HCA Museum Gallery, Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art & Cultural Center, 310 W. Main Street, Avon Park
Artist’s reception Saturday, April 6, noon — 2 p.m. Guitar instrumental by Kenny Summers, Refreshments, Peter Powell Roberts print raffle, open to the public. Free.
The show will be up through the month of May. Gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cindy Rose Eaton is an award-winning Florida-based photographer. Her work has been exhibited in numerous galleries and art expositions throughout Florida, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.
Cindy is a nature photographer that ‘shoots with her heart’ to expose and help preserve this fragile Florida ecosystem. Her art reflects a keen interest for the preservation of this unique environment. Cindy’s style demonstrates her commitment to present each photograph as lifelike as possible.
Cindy is a native of Montana but has lived in Florida for more than 16 years, during which time she has developed a love for Southern Florida’s River of Grass, as well as its wildlife and fauna.
For more information contact Norma Evans, 863-385-3533, email, nrpe1901@gmail.com
