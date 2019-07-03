Tomorrow, many of us will have the day off to celebrate our Independence Day with friends and family. Barbecue grills will be smoking and hopefully the conversations will not be as heated as those in our current political climate. We all need to find a way to get along, especially on a day when we celebrate the birth of an idea for a country where many ideas and viewpoints can come together to support a common goal.
I had to get that off my chest, and what does it have to do with “Construction Adventures?” We built, constructed, a nation through hard work, internal conflict that eventually was resolved and a willingness to meet the tough issues directly to be able to move on. Nation building needs a solid foundation and a set of plans, with participants that have a vision and the ability to bring divergent viewpoints together. We have one called our constitution. We just need to look at the plans more often to help guide us through the issues.
Speaking of plans, we have a final set of plans for the expansion of our EAA Chapter 1240 Aviation Development Center (ADC). It has been and continues to be an adventure. We have benefited from some amazing support from Michael Griffith, a licensed architect who had his firm develop the plans and work through the engineering of the structure. Not many EAA chapters have their own resident architect as a member. Thank you, Michael.
Greg Griffin continues to serve as the General Contractor helping organize all the other sub-contractors for electrical, framing, steel erection, and plumbing. These sub-contractors were a part of the original build for the ADC, so it was easy to work out a plan for the critical path for everything to happen. I should say, I hope it will continue to be easy, for there are some other issues that make the effort a bit more complicated.
First, we are in the final stages of building the AirCam and can put that project on hold for only a short time while essential construction changes are made in the hangar. We need to be able to continue providing the pancake breakfasts each month.
In addition, the building remodel needs to be completed by Aug. 3 for the new high school aviation program orientation for students and parents, Aug. 10 for the pancake breakfast and Aug. 12, the first day of school.
My college undergrad degree was in Industrial Education and Technology, otherwise known as “Industrial Arts.” I took a full range of classes that included auto mechanics, metal shop, wood shop residential and commercial wiring, plastics and ceramics, photography, carpentry, printing and my major area of concentration, drafting.
My drafting also had a strong emphasis in architectural drafting. Although the classes seem like it was eons ago, they did prepare me to be somewhat knowledgeable concerning the plans and functions of building our chapter building extension. I can say I know enough to be dangerous, at least that is what Greg has said.
Many of us who have a hand in building a house or other structure have learned that there is so much more involved beyond the development of a set of plans. Now comes the dance, the ballet of many different parts coming together in a sequence that lead to the final inspection and the “CO,” the certificate of occupancy.
The ballet is the sub-contractors performing their jobs in a sequence, and our case, adding on and and improving some of the features of original building. One of challenges is meeting the many new revisions to building and safety codes. There are no cutting corners on codes and safety, but it can sometimes cost more than you planned on or budgeted for, hence the adventures in construction.
There is no doubt that when it is all done, and we celebrate our building dedication on Oct. 18 at our EAA Chapter 1240 annual dinner with special guest Patty Wagstaff, we will have a facility that will be able to serve our community for many years to come.
The EAA Chapter 1240 Aviation Development Center (ADC) is an example of what can be achieved when a community comes together to support a common goal. The magic is what happens within the walls where our youth are engaged in new horizons, exploring options and opportunities for their future. Our high school aviation and aerospace classes being held at the ADC next school year is another example of what a community effort can accomplish.
Thank you to all who have supported this effort by helping with our building, participating in our programs, bringing your child out to fly as a Young Eagle, joining our chapter, or eating a few pancakes with us from time to time. There are open seats at our table, and we welcome you to join us.
