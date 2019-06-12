SEBRING — The Patriots Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, on behalf of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution, recognizes a member of the graduating Highlands and Hardee County high school classes with an award for the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.
The 2019 National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award winners are Joshua Brown of Avon Park High School; Tapanga Vickery of Hardee High School; Kayla Allgood of Lake Placid High School and Chloe Fordham of Sebring High School.
Scholarships awarded
Four Highlands and Hardee County High School 2019 Seniors have been awarded $1,000 scholarships by Patriots Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Tyler Johnson of Avon Park will study cybersecurity. Emily Berenson of Lake Placid will go into the medical field. Chloe Fordham of Sebring plans to teach in Highlands County after college graduation. The scholarship for Hardee High School was awarded to Amari DeLeon.
Applications for the 2020 scholarships will be available through the guidance departments of Avon Park, Hardee, Lake Placid and Sebring high schools. The scholarships are intended to be used by the winners to help fund their first year of attendance at an institute of higher education. There is no requirement for a specific major or institute of higher education. An applicant’s choice of study and school attendance are theirs, not dictated by the scholarship donor.
