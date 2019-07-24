Have you ever had a dog who became seriously ill or was severely injured? It is heartbreaking. Dogs can’t tell us when they are in pain or if they are, where the pain is coming from. In the event of an illness, a dog will often show symptoms such as losing weight, no appetite, drinking excessively, lack of energy or sleeping more than normal.
About 25 years ago we had a yellow lab by the name of Toshi. She weighed 115 pounds, possibly from too many treats, and had the energy of a puppy even though she was 9 years old. Suddenly, we noticed that she did not have her normal appetite and she was losing a little weight. We took her to the vet and after a few tests, we were told the devastating news that she had Cushing’s disease.
She continued to lose weight and started to get various infections. Medications were not as good then for Cushing’s as they are now. After a nine-month period, and Toshi getting down to 78 pounds, she had to be euthanized. It was a heartbreaking experience.
Sometimes pet owners are unable to afford the vet bill for treatment of their ill or injured dog. The owner could be elderly, disabled or on a fixed income, and the cost of care may be too much of a stretch for their pocketbook. It is good to know that if the owner qualifies, financial support may be available.
If you have a seriously ill dog or an injured dog, and you are financially unable to pay for treatment of your pet, please reach out to one of the agencies listed below for possible financial assistance.
For all breeds
American Animal Hospital Association, aahahelpingpets.org/home/ — “When sick or injured animals are unable to receive veterinary care, they suffer. Through the AAHA Helping Pets Fund, veterinary care is possible for sick or injured pets even if they have been abandoned or if their owner is experiencing financial hardship.”
Angels 4 Animals, Angels4Animals.org — “At Angels4Animals we believe that animal owners should not have to say goodbye to the animals that they love. Our work is accomplished in conjunction with veterinary clinics across the country, eager to assist as many animals, and their owners, as possible. Our services range from financial aid to complete treatment to those pets and pet owners in need.”
Help-A-Pet, help-a-pet.org/home.html — “Our efforts focus on serving the elderly, the disabled, and the working poor. For lonely seniors, physically/mentally challenged individuals and children of working parents, pets represent much more than a diversion.”
In Memory of Magic, (IMOM) is dedicated to ensuring that no companion animal must be euthanized simply because their caretaker is financially challenged. imom.org; In Memory of Magic, Inc P.O. Box 282, Cheltenham, Maryland 20623. Phone: 866-230-2164, Fax: 301-599-1852.
United Animal Nations, uan.org/lifeline/index.html — United Animal Nations, P.O. Box 188890, Sacramento, California 95818. Phone: 916-429 2457, Fax: 916-429 2456. Established the Lifeline fund in 1997 to aid companion animals in times of life-threatening emergencies when their caregivers, with low or no incomes, are unable to afford the entire cost of treatment.
Help-A-Pet, help-a-pet.org/home.html — is a nonprofit organization which provides financial assistance for the medical care of pets whose owners are unable to afford the Help-A-Pet. P.O. Box 244, Hinsdale, Illinois 60521. Phone: 630-986-9504, Fax: 630-986-9141.
Labrador Lifeline, labradorlifeline.org/success/2005-abbey.htm.
LabMed, Rx For Rescued Labs labmed.org/aid_main.html.
Breed Specific
If you have a specific breed of dog, contact the national club for that breed. In some cases, these clubs offer a veterinary financial assistance fund. Here are a few websites for groups that provide financial assistance for specific breeds:
Bernese Mountain Dog, behaf.com/index.html.
Corgi, corgiaid.org/.
Doberman (special needs), doberman911.org/.
Great Pyrenees, angelfire.com/bc2/pyramedic/summary.html.
Labrador Retriever, labmed.org.
Labrador Retriever, labradorlifeline.org/.
Pit Bull/Staffordshire Terrier, pbrc.net/fund/financial.html.
Westies, westiemed.com/.
In the event your dog is healthy, you may want to consider some training. The Heartland Dog Club will begin training the week of Monday, Aug. 5. You have the option of choosing Basic Obedience, Intermediate Obedience, Rally and Canine Good Citizen. For more information, please call 863–304–8582.
